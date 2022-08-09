En racha positiva, Joe Biden took a new position that could be a turning point in his presidency

WASHINGTON.- El presidente norteamericano, Joe Bidenpasó el sábado sentado junto a la pileta de la Casa Blancadisfrutando del calor de Washington y en contacto telefonico con los senadores de su party, mientras su largamento postgada economic agenda estaba a punto de ser votada en el Senado.

It was a stimulating moment and fragile at the same time, and Biden -que se había mantenido prudentemente al margen de las negociaciones-, no quería dejar nada librado al azar. Among others, Biden communicated with the democratic senators Mark R. Warner (Virginia), Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (Ambass de Minnesota), to encourage them to follow forward and praise their work. detalles finales de la ley de salud, impuestos y cambio climática que es la pieza central de su agenda domestica de gobierno.

In the White House, Joe Biden signed this Tuesday the document that ratifies that the United States Congress is in favor of the accession of Sweden and Finland to the Atlantic Alliance. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh – AP

El domingo, finally, el Senado approbó la ley y de ese modo Biden coronó una notable buena racha de tres semanasdurante las cuales se aprobaron importantes leyes de ayuda a los veteranos military con problemas de salud y de aliento a la fabrication de microchips, se conocieron históricas de creación de empleo, se registaron bajas sostenidas del precio del gas, se avanzó en la mayor The expansion of NATO in decades, and the United States achieved its delayed objective of assassinating the leader of al-Qaeda. Biden’s economic package will be delivered to the House of Representatives on Fridaydonde los démócratas confían en tener los votos para aprobarlo.

Pero las buenas rachas no han sido la norma para Biden, que enfrentó bajísimos levels of popularity y una sucesión de crisis en cascada. Sus partisans dicen que ahora el desafío para Biden es convertir esta racha favorable en un pointo de inflexión para relanzar su gobierno y motivar a los mócratas, para que no se diluya como un repunte fugaz de expectatis dentro de un primer mandate complicado. Para logarlo, Biden debe Convince al electorado de que los avances de estas semanas son buenos not only para su gobierno, sino para el pueblo norteamericano.

Los éxitos recientes “lograron que los démócratas convirtieran una tormenta de category 5 en una de category 3”, says David Axelrod, former adviser to Barack Obama. “La diferencia es enorme”.

Pero esa diferencia only importará si los démócratas logran golpear a los republicanos donde más les duele. “The Democrats have achieved really significant successes in the last few weeks, but it is important that they contrast those achievements with the growing image of the Republican Party as a hostage to the extremists.”, says Axelrod. Los republicanos han sufrido el efecto rebounde de haberse opuesto a poner límite al precio de la insulina y de su initial bloqueo a la la salud de los veteranos.

The approval of the budget bill project, the most resonant victory of Biden, was the result of his decision to separate from the issue and let the senators negotiate between them, instead of playing a leadership role. Postura difícil para un autoclamado maestre en el manejo el Senado. In December, when previous negotiations with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin III fell through, Biden ordered his collaborators not to reveal details of any of their interactions with members of Congress and thus run from the public scene.

Joe Biden, en la Casa Blanca (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) MANDEL NGAN – AFP

“One of the great lessons learned was recognizing the error of letting the negotiations with the senators dominate the public conversation, because there were disagreements about minutiae and not about the impact these laws would have on the life of the public.” gente”, says Jen Psaki, exsecretaria de prensa del gobierno de Biden. “A veces, las mejores cosas suceden sin que la gente se entere.”

Además, los mócratas tienen la esperanza de que la decision de la Supreme Court que nulló el fallo Roe versus Wade -que guarantaba el derecho al aborto— animate a los tantantes alarmados por lo que considera una drifta extremista del Partido Republicano, una esperanza que se vio reforzada por el recente rechazo de los tatantes de Kansas a una medida antiaborto.

Democrats also affirm that the budget law project, which contains incentives for the development of renewable energies and allows the Medicare health system to negotiate drug prices, will be un alivio para el bolsillo de muchos norteamericanos.

“Es la action más significado que el Congreso y el presidente pueden tomar para facentre la inflation y llevar un alivio significado a las familias estudiantescomo es el abordaje del precio de los medicamentos”, says Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council of the White House.

Los republicanos, sin embargo, say that in the short term the law project will not lower the prices of the sampler and that the only thing that will achieve the minimum corporate tax that includes the norm is to damage the economy.

Senator Klobuchar said that the false steps of the Republicans and the achievements of the Democrats have modified the political climate in the country.

“Está pasando dos cosas al mismo tiempo”, says Klobuchar. “Por un lado, se ha levantado el velo sobre parte de la Corte Suprema y al extremismo republicano. And at the same time, the government is doing basic things that have to be done to solve people’s problems.”

While the Capitol was the scene of frenetic negotiations, in Kansas an event occurred that no one saw coming.

El 2 de agosto the voters of Kansas had to vote on the proposal to eliminate from the Constitution of that state the guarantees that protect the right to abortion, The first political test on the reaction of the electorate to the “fallo Dobbs” of the Supreme Court. El Comité Nacional Demócrata used part of its army of volunteers to organize in Kansas and thus avoid that the participation of Biden transforms the issue into a larger national polemic that irritates the electorate of that state acerrimamente republicano.

Carteles a favor y en contra de la Enmienda Constitucional de Kansas sobre el abortion are displayed outside the autopista Kansas 10 in Lenexa, Kansas Kyle Rivas – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Inesperadamente, the voters of Kansas roundly rejected the measure: alrededor del 60% voted in favor of maintaining the protection of abortion. La participation en las elecciones primarias superó con creces otras electoral contiendas de los ultimos añosy ahora los démócratas tienen la esperanza de que el tema también empuje a los tantes en las elecciones de medio mandate previstas para noviembre.

El domingo por la tarde, finalmente, y varias horas después de que Biden llegara a su casa en Rehoboth Beach, el Senado aprobó el proyecto de ley del paquete de salud y cambio climática largamente anhelada por los mócratas.

En cierto sentido, las bases de ese logro fueron plantadas hace varios meses. In January, when Biden gave a press conference to commemorate his first year in office, his response to a journalist’s question was an explicit acknowledgment that he had committed errors and that he was determined to adopt a different government approach.

“La gente no quiere que sea el ‘Presidente Senador’. Quiere que yo sea el presidente y que los senatores sean senatores”, said Biden. “If he committed an error, he will be accustomed to negotiate to bring things forward, and he can say that in the past he has been very successful in the Senate, and also as a vice president. But I believe that the president has a different role.”

Yasmeen Abutaleb and Tyler Pager

Traducción de Jaime Arrambide