Elon Musk’s ultimatum against “extremely dangerous” action by the US and Ukraine

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawieckiwarned about today Formation of a “mini-coalition” if Germany does not hand over tanks to Ukraine The country says it’s behind the Russian invasion. In addition, he promised to attend Kiev “with or without the help” of Berlin, as he described his behavior. “Unacceptable”.

“Almost a year has passed since the war broke out. Evidence of Russia’s war crimes can even be found on YouTube. What else does Germany need to open its eyes and start acting on its potential?” the official said in an interview, where he explained that Germany does not have to activate all its resources and only a small percentage of them already have. That would be progress. “Berlin should not weaken or sabotage the actions of other countries.” He said.

France and Germany will continue to support Ukraine until they “take” it And against an “inevitable” Russian invasion, German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged this Sunday.

“We will continue to provide Ukraine with all the support it needs,” Scholz insisted at a ceremony in Paris marking the 60th anniversary of the reconciliation agreement between Germany and France. To defend the “European peace plan”.. Meanwhile, Macron pledged “unfailing support” from both countries to the Ukrainian people “in all areas”.

After that the leaders issued a statement Berlin’s refusal to supply Ukraine with German-made Panther tanksVolodymyr Zelensky’s government claims to be handling Russian forces more effectively.

The Russian army is advancing towards two Ukrainian cities in the Zaporozhye regionA region in the south of the country has seen fighting intensify this week after months of stalemate, Russian state media reported on Sunday.

Russian occupation authority Vladimir Rokov said offensive operations were concentrated in two locations: OrigiveIt is about 50 kilometers south of the regional capital Zaporizhia As ifIt is located towards the east.

The The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied this Today the Signing contracts with inflated prices for that food items for players, A crime for which he has been condemned by the media in the last few hours.

The ministry spoke out after local press published a report in which it alleged it had agreed Two to three times the current price For the staple food of the personnel fighting the Russian invasion. The contract in question, signed in 2023, is worth 13,000 million hryvnias, or 350 million dollars at the current exchange rate, according to the information portal. ZN.UA.

In response to this allegation, the Ministry responded: “The Ministry procures the relevant products through the procedure established by law”, and described the press reports as “false”. Also, he A “Internal Audit” On Monday, there will be an emergency meeting chaired by portfolio minister Oleksii Reznikov, to clarify the “procedure and circumstances of purchasing food supplies for military personnel in 2023.”

According to Hanna Zamazieeva, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Council, a car hit a mine in the Mykolaiv Oblast village of Lyubomyrivka. He said four people, including a three-week-old baby, were injured. Zamazieeva urged residents to be cautious.

According to the Ministry of Reunification of Ukraine, Mykolaiv Oblast It is one of the regions of Ukraine most polluted by explosives. This information was published by Ukrainian media Kyiv Independent via a Twitter post.

Volodymyr Zelensky, senior adviser to the President of Ukraine. He urged Kyiv’s allies to “think fast” about increasing their military supportA day later they did not agree to send battle tanks that kyiv wanted.

“By all means help Ukraine with the necessary weapons and you will understand There was no other way to end the war than the defeat of Russia.Mykhailo Podolyak wrote en Twitter. “But today’s instability is killing more of our people. Think fast,” he said.

According to a statement released by the Kremlin, the Russian Defense Ministry conducted a training exercise To repel air raids in the Moscow region. The S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was engaged in training during the combat simulation. “During the march, the soldiers repelled a simulated attack by an enemy sabotage group on an army convoy,” it said. Al-Jazeera.

Russian military soldiers march in support of soldiers participating in a special military operation in Ukraine at World War II memorial Mamev Kurgan in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, July 11, 2022. Alexander Kulikov – AB

Russian forces shell Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region With heavy artillery and MLRS, said Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council. A large industrial company Damaged as a result of the attackwas handed over Kyiv Independent.

The head of a Russian private military contractor released a brief letter Wagner sent to the White House – the home of US President Joe Biden – After Washington announced new sanctions on the group, he asked what his company had been accused of.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby credited Wagner for the battlefield advances, supporting Russian forces’ invasion of Ukraine. Designated as a major transnational criminal organization.

A letter in English was sent to Kirby and published in the channel telegram Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said from the press service: “Dear Mr. Kirby, could you clarify what crime PMC Wagner committed?” The media has published this information Al-Jazeera.

FILE – Visitors dressed in military camouflage at the entrance to the “Wagner PMC Center” interact with businessman and founder of the Wagner Private Military Group Yevgeny Prigogine as he opens the office block on National Unity Day in St. Petersburg. Russia, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

According to two agency AFP as GuardianRT France, the French arm of the Russian state broadcasterIt will be closed after its bank accounts were frozen as part of the latest EU sanctions against Moscow For his invasion of Ukraine.

The channel’s director, Xenia Fedoro, released a statement on Twitter after the situation became public knowledge: “After five years of persecution, the authorities in power have achieved their goal: the closure of RT France.”

then, He warned that at least 123 employees on the current payroll are at risk of not getting their January wages, while others may lose their jobs due to the account freeze. Part of the latest EU sanctions against Russia.

Stock image of RT logo.

Ukrainian forces were also launched, successfully repelling attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk 14 attacks Against temporary bases of Russian troops and Three attacks Information is released against the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems Kyiv Independent.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistoriushe told a German newspaper Sunday picture Planning to visit Ukraine soon, “Probably within the next four weeks.”. Ukrainian media also reflect this information Kyiv Independent Through a post on Twitter.

In this file photo, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a press conference in Hanover.

Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk Later, it issued an ultimatum to the US and Ukraine via social media The New York Times Publish an article claiming the Joe Biden administration is interested in helping Zelensky reclaim Crimea.

The peninsula, which has been in Kremlin hands since 2014, is one of Putin’s favorite annexed territories, which he likens to “the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.” The Washington Post. Along these lines, Musk insists that trying to rescue them is “very risky.”

“I’m very supportive of Ukraine, but continued escalation is very dangerous for Ukraine. And for the worldhe said forcefully.

This isn’t the first time the founder of SpaceX, Tesla and Pay Ball has issued a warning of this magnitude. In October 2022, he commented on Twitter “If Russia loses Crimea or uses nuclear weapons on the battlefield, it will choose the latter.”

And he said: “Whether we like it or not, Crimea is seen by Russia as an absolutely central part of Russia . It is the southern naval base of Russia and is very important for its national security. In their view, losing Crimea is like losing Hawaii to America.

