Elon Musk was named “Magazine of the Year” by Time magazine

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, this Monday “Best Person of the Year”By 2021 magazine Time.

Musk is the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and also runs brain chip company Neuralink and infrastructure company The Boring.

“Clown, genius, industrialist, visionary, businessman, showman, idiot: he is the one who wants to save our planet and live a new man in it.”, Highlighted the magazine in an article about the winner.

Edward Felchendel, author Jeff D. Time, Explained the award Awarded to Musk for “creating solutions to an existential crisis, embracing the possibilities and dangers of the technological Titan era, and making the most bold and destructive changes in society.”

“Even Elon Musk’s space adventures are a direct line from this year’s first person, Charles Lindbergh, who was chosen by the authors in 1927 to commemorate his historic first private Atlantic flight over the Atlantic,” he added.

In his review for 2021, Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the richest man on earth. Time He highlighted: “Kasturi has spent her life defying those who hate her; Now, it seems he is finally in a position to put them on. Because 2021 is the year of Elon Unbound. In April, for the first time since 1972, SpaceX received a special contract from NASA to take American astronauts to the moon. In May, Musk hosted a Saturday Night Live show. In October, car rental company Hertz announced plans to add 100,000 Tesla to its fleet.

There are three more variations on the magazine.

Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman

“Heroes of the Year”, The magazine highlighted Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, Scientists who worked on developing vaccines against Govt, have so far maintained high efficacy against the disease and no large-scale adverse effects have been recorded.

Simon Piles

For her part, the gymnast Simon Piles Highlighted as “Best Athlete of the Year”, With a stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympics, where he withdrew from various mental competitions, but won silver and bronze medals, bringing his personal balance to seven. On top of that, he succeeded in conveying a message: “My physical and mental health are greater than all the medals I can win.”

“If you look at everything I ‘ve experienced in the last seven years, I could not have formed another Olympic team. I should have left Tokyo long ago,” Piles, 24, told the New York Press in September.

Olivia Rodrigo

In turn, Olivia Rodrigo was named “Artist of the Year”. The former Disney Channel actress, who hit the pop scene with her song “Driving License” this year, has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards. At 18, Rodrigo became one of the favorites with his debut album “Sour”.

In 2020, after winning the US presidential election, the title of “Best Person of the Year” went to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and in 2019 it went to Greta Tumberg. The award has been presented since 1927.

