Elizabeth II dies: They make the first transfer of the Queen’s body as part of several days of tributes

Beyond Carlos III’s announcement, British morning papers are devoting their covers this Sunday to Princes William and Harry joining their entourage as part of a tribute to Queen Elizabeth. The King’s sons and their wives were shown outside Windsor Castle.

William and Harry have been together for a long time, although in recent times part of the differences that have arisen within the crown. Newspapers indicate that the princes met before the pain of the Queen’s departure.

After the proclamation in London, England’s remaining devolved nations will hold their own ceremonies this Sunday to recognize Carlos III as the new king. Events are planned in Edinburgh (Scotland), Cardiff (Wales) and Belfast (Northern Ireland).

In the case In Scotland, up to 2,000 people can attend the event Held at the traditional Cardiff Castle, where places in the ground are on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 10 (6 in Argentina).

Cardiff Castle will host one of the announcements.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern His British counterpart is Correspondence Liz dress After the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ardern expressed the “great loss felt in New Zealand” by the monarch’s death and discussed the upcoming state funeral and her country’s participation.

In turn, Ardern congratulated Truss on her appointment as prime minister and said it was a difficult time to have the “privilege of the position” of leading the United Kingdom through the pain of losing the Queen.

The government of the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda has pledged to hold a referendum to decide the issue. After the death of Elizabeth II, it became the first country to rate its distance from the British Crown.

The British Crown consists of the head of 14 states in addition to the United Kingdom. While some of them have already declared her king, there is an assumption that many are taking advantage of Elizabeth II’s death to effect a change of government.

Regarding this, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Brown, After the Queen’s death, A referendum will be held on the country’s transition to a republic, probably within three years Published as Guardian.

“It is not animosity or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy, but This is the final step in completing that circle of freedom to ensure that we are a truly sovereign nation. Brown said.

Beyond his will, the Prime Minister He signed a document that said confirming Charles’ position as the new king, According to the current rules of the country.

to 14 countries Law Commonwealth, Apart from the United Kingdom, King Charles III is the head of state.

These countries are called CommonwealthThey are: Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu.

The coffin containing the Queen’s remains will be moved this Sunday from Balmoral Castle to the monarch’s official residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The funeral procession will leave Balmoral at 10:00 (6 in Argentina). and it moves slowly at a A six-hour drive to Edinburgh.

En route to Edinburgh, the procession will pass through Aberdeen on Sunday morning, where thousands of people are expected to pay their respects.

At Holyroodhouse, Isabel II’s body will rest in the throne room, it has confirmed. BBC. A day later, the coffin is taken to a nearby cathedral St Giles.

The queen’s body is now a A closed oak coffin with the Royal Standard of Scotland and a A crown of flowers Held above in the Ballroom of Balmoral Castle.

The last transfer, to London, is scheduled for Tuesday’s flight , several days of public mourning and a state funeral. Before that, the Queen spends four days at Westminster Hall, allowing the public to say goodbye.

Members of the royal family, from left, Britain's Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie Countess of Wessex view floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, September 10, 2022. The longest-reigning monarch has been a rock of stability through much of a turbulent century. He died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne. He was 96.

This has been confirmed by the royal family. The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey. Leaders and leaders from around the world are expected to attend, including the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

local time zone, Australia officially recognized Charles III as the country’s new king and head of state on Sunday morning. Like England and other countries, the state also held a ceremony at the Parliament House with the Governor General and the executive committee.

Following the general proclamation, a 21 gun salute was fired. Flags are flown at full-mast as a symbol of celebration, then return to half-mast at nightfall in mourning for Queen Elizabeth.

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, He noted the uniqueness of the event. “ Today we formally mark the new head of state, King Carlos III And the first proclamation in my life and the first in the lives of most Australians was a historic event.

As such, he dedicated the words to Elizabeth II. “Queen Elizabeth is admired for her commitment to duty, to the people of England, to the people of the Commonwealth including Australia, and indeed to the world,” he said.

New Zealand accomplished that A formal ceremony to recognize Carlos III as their king. The event was presided over by Governor General Cindy Gero and the Prime Minister Jacinda ArdernIt started with the National Anthem and prayer mother languageTribal language.

Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to Carlos III and recalled Queen Elizabeth II’s “unwavering commitment”. “Always fond of King Charles New Zealand Continues to show his deep concern for New Zealand and our nation. This relationship is deeply valued by our people. I have no doubt that it will deepen.

After the ceremony in London, King Charles III was also proclaimed King of Canada at a ceremony in Ottawa, the agency reported. AP. Elizabeth II’s son automatically became the highest ranking official in Canada, as in the United Kingdom.

As such, it is the main constitutional and ceremonial act of presenting a new monarch in Canada. Charles is now the head of state of Canada, a former British Commonwealth of Nations member.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Mary Simin and members of the cabinet participate in the ceremony to accept the new sovereign.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau restored contact with the new monarch. “Canada enjoys a long history and close friendship with His Majesty King Charles III, who has visited our country many times over the years,” it said in a statement. He added: “On behalf of the Government of Canada, we affirm our loyalty to the new King of Canada, His Majesty King Charles III, and offer him our full support.”