Elections in Brazil: Who Are the First Transgender Elected Representatives | Their stories and political challenges

In 2023, for the first time in Brazilian history, the House of Representatives will add to its benches Two transgenders. About Erica Hiltonof the Party of Socialism and Freedom (PSOL), and Doubt is SalbertThe Labor Democratic Party (PDT) elected in this Sunday’s election, according to official results released this Monday.

Erica Hilton, the city’s councilwoman Bye Pauloand Duda Salabert, councillor Belo HorizonteThe capital of the state of Minas Gerais, received 257,000 votes and 208,000 votes respectively.

“They are two people who have been in elected positions and now they are moving to a more important position in the federal parliament. They will continue to raise the flags that elected them, but legislate for the benefit of the Brazilian people“, highlighted Kayla Simpson, president of the National Transgender and Transgender Association (ANDRA).

According to Simpson, Sunday’s results were the result of a “very intense” campaign and many battles in the process. He celebrated in that sense that democracy “must be respected”.

Who is Erica Hilton and Duda Salabert?

Hilton, 29, He is an activist for the rights of black people and the LGBT community. Raised A conservative family kicked her out of home at age 14, leading her to live on the streets, where she worked as a prostitute..

She began her political career in 2015 after a dispute with a public transport agency that refused to print her female name on bus tickets. With the case’s reverberations, Hilton gained a reputation as a defender of trans rights and was invited by the Socialist and Freedom Party to join its ranks in 2016.

In 2020, he launched his candidacy for councilor in São Paulo. There she was elected with 50,508 votes, becoming the most voted councilor in Brazil and the first transgender woman to hold a seat on the São Paulo Municipal Council.

Salabert, 41, a Professor of Brazilian Literature and Politics This happened in 2018 First transgender woman to run for senator of the republicIn 2020, he was elected councilor, the highest voter in Belo Horizonte history with 11.9% of the 41-candidate list.

Taking care of the environment is one of his main concerns: when he was elected as a councillor, he promised to plant 37,000 trees in these elections, one for every vote. Launched the first “zero waste” campaign in history without the use of leaflets, flags or stickers.

In recent years, he received several death threats, for that This Sunday he decided to vote wearing a bulletproof vest.

Other charges

He was also elected in Sunday’s elections, but Deputy of State in Rio de JaneiroFirst Trans Professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Danny Palpi (PSOL)He came 20th with 65,782 votes.

Further, Three regional transgender representatives were elected in the states of Sergej, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.In the latter case as a joint part.

Challenges

For Simpson, The Political Participation of Transgender People A for the first time in Congress “Tough Battle” for Senate DecisionsA large proportion of its new members were a “Religious and fundamentalist” ideology.

“Although the balance is positive, the elections present us with a very strong picture of pain because of the few elected senators, because of the way Parliament and especially the Senate are set up. People who cannot live with the diversity in Brazil“, he pointed out.

This year, the number of trans applicants aspiring to popular elective office broke a record in Brazil, with 76 applications, 44% more than registered in 2018, according to Andra data.