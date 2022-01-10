Elections end in Paris, turnout begins

Members of the Bolivarian National Militia guard the main door of the Electoral College on January 9, 2022, the day when the state of Paris celebrates the re-election of the governor of Barinas, Venezuela. REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

The home state of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is waiting for the results of the new election for governor this Sunday. Savista was ordered by the judge, which expelled the main opposition candidate from the race when he demanded victory.

In a process marked Complaints about the benefits of the program, Former vice president and former superior George Areza, seeks to maintain the dictatorial dominance of Venezuela’s (western) agricultural lands since 1998, while Sergio Garrido seeks to follow in the footsteps of the original candidate, Freddie’s November 21 victory. Superlano was later disqualified due to the regime’s judicial proceedings.

After 6:00 pm (10:00 pm GMT) the army closed the gates of several polling stations, a process that began 12 hours earlier, officially summoning 607,000 of the state’s 870,000 people.

“We’re going to get the same result on the 21st, but with more force,” said Carito, 54, who emerged as an urgent option after the disqualification of Superlano, his wife and another potential candidate. “The level of participation is very high,” he stressed.

Sergio Carrido

For his part, Venezuela’s president, Juan Quito, posted a message on his Twitter account predicting a new victory for the opposition in his home state of Chavez.

“Linda Perrinas, it’s where it started, it ends. We are going to defend the will of a powerful majority that will not surrender, or surrender, until we see democracy again in Venezuela.Guaidó posted on his networks.

About 25,000 security personnel, including 15,000 military personnel, are waiting for elections in Paris, the winner of which will be announced at the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters in Caracas.

Without further ado, Garrido condemned the arrest of two non-partisan activists in the city of Barrancas.

The government has been in the hands of Hugo Chavez’s relatives for two decades.

The dynasty began with his father, Hugo de los Reyes (1998-2008), and his brothers Aden (2008-2016) and Argenis (2017-2021), wanted re-election, but resigned after the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ordered re-election.

The court ruled that Superlano, who received 37.6% of the vote compared to Argentine Chavez’s, was disqualified due to judicial inquiries.

“Opposition has won, they do not want it, because they want to continue with their hegemony and dynasty,” 68-year-old retired music teacher Nelson Lyon, who voted in the central part of the capital, told AFP.

George Areza

Venezuela’s ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV), with the help of the government of President Nicolas Maduro, used its full strength for the election. “We are going to win with the immortal spirit of General Chavez!” The dictator wrote on Twitter.

Roberto Picón, one of the CNE rectors, denounced the benefits of ruling power. “The controls and penalties available to the CNE are not sufficient to control the cohesive action of the state, as demonstrated in Paris during the election campaign,” Beacon said on Twitter.

There is “use and misuse” of public resources, Garrido says.

Continue reading: