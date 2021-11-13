Elections 2021: Argentine people begin to vote in Australia

The Argentine people living in Australia began to vote

Living Argentina e n Australia has already begun voting at the Consulate General in Sydney , Announced by the Ministry of External Affairs this Sunday. In total, about 410 thousand people abroad are authorized to vote. That is why political parties are beginning to pay more close attention to what will happen in the diplomatic referendum, mainly in Europe and the United States.

In particular, eyes will be on Spain (102,486 voters), the United States (95,311) and Brazil (21,599). According to official sources, almost half of the eligible Argentines living outside the country are concentrated. Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections, but will run in the by-elections. The judge responded to the request with measures to expedite voting and sent ballot boxes to strengthen logistics at the most congested embassies.

One of the Argentines who has already voted in Australia

Beyond these key countries, Argentina has established a total of 261 polling stations in 88 jurisdictions so that citizens who have changed their location can exercise their right.

Voting abroad is not mandatory Maybe that’s why they voted in the 2019 presidential election Only 15% of those registered. The count touched 50,000 votes. That is three times more than in the 2015 presidential election. Official sources recalled that in the last election, long queues were seen at the most populous embassies in Barcelona, ​​Miami and Montevideo on election days.

For this reason, Together, last week he asked the National Election Chamber, which oversees the organization of elections, to take extraordinary measures to avoid delays such as those that occurred in 2019. Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections, but will use ballot boxes and ballot boxes at more embassies to expedite the process.

Unlike what happens in Argentina, there are 350 people voting at each table, and overseas they can vote more than 2000 people per ballot box, they said together. Although the number of voters is increasing year by year, the legislative elections will be less interesting than the presidential election.

This record has provoked opposition. When Mauricio Macri lost the last presidential election, the Argentines living abroad elected him with 77% of the vote, far more than they received within national borders. This time, they expect even bigger difference from being together.

Ballot boxes used at PASO at the distribution center in Corio Argentino

Who is eligible to vote? Argentines who have established a foreign address in their DNI (before the relevant consulate) before May 18, as well as those who have already appeared on the voter list with their updated foreign address. Voters must notify the nearest Argentine representative 8:00 am to 6:00 pm (time in each country) Next Sunday.

Those who do not renew their residency abroad and have an Argentine address in the DNI cannot vote at embassies and must justify their non-voting. This is a procedure that is carried out inside Within 60 days thereafter For the election, the person must bring documents proving the reasons for their absence.

