El restaurant flotante Jumbo, an antigua Atracciin turstic in Hong Kong, In the case of China Meridional apenas in one of the most desperately abandoned centers of finance internationals, indicating the Lunes sums proprietary.

The gigantic flotation of 76 metro ys capacity and capacity of 2,300 invoices is the most accessible parallax trace of “find contradictory adversaries” and hackers, precisely at the group Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises in a communicado.

“The profiled agua at el lugar is more than 1.000 meters, which stands at extremely extreme rates as a cabo trabazos rescate”, informs the empiras, which at all establish “muy entristecida por el incidente”. Afortunadamente, nadie de la tripulación result daado.

El icnico restaurant, Ricohdo is a language imperial chino, haraka aparecido en numerosas pelukulas de Hollywood and había recibido clients ilustres como la reena Isabel II or actor Tom Cruise.

In the beginning, the estimate of marzo’s 2020 pidemia del Covid-19, which supuso el golpe final a kosi is a necosio deficitario, with a single acid of 12,7 millones.

Sus Ultimos operators, Melco International Development, announces my own passage, ante la caducidad de su licencia, el Jumbo Abandon Hong Kong and esperaroa a new operator in a ubicación no precision.

In the restaurant abierto in 1976 the pasado martes Hong Kong, one of the most memorable and nostalgic entries in the city, is the center of the negocios’ international internship and the rest of the rest of the rest of the Restriciva gestien game at home.

Agencia AFP