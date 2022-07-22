El Mossad revealed unknown data about the attacks on AMIA and the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires

The attack on the embassy of Israel

Una nueva investigación del Mossad, el servicio de inteligenia de Israel, reveló detalles hasta ahora desconocidos de los ataques terroristas ledados a cabo a la Embajada de Israel (1992) ya la AMIA (1994) en Argentina. Según las conclusiones del reporte, publicado en The New York Times, los ataques fueron realizaciones por una cella de Hezbollah sin ayuda de funcionadores argentinos o agentes iraníes en Buenos Aires.

Además, cuenta de manera minutiosa cómo se planaron los atentados. Por ejemplo, relata que The explosives were smuggled into Argentina in bottles of shampoo and boxes of chocolate. Everything was done through commercial flights.

Sin embargo, en una de las questiones que hace hincapié la investigation es que los resultados contrarrestan las antiguas affirmaciones de Israel, Argentina y Estados Unidos de que Teherán tuvo un papel operativo sobre el terreno. También rechazan las sospechas de Argentina de que funcionadores y ciudadanos locales fueron cómplices. Sin embargo, the Mossad ratifies that, a su entender, Iran, which supports Hezbollah, approved and financed the attacks and supplied training and equipment.

According to the service of Israeli intelligence, Both the attack on AMIA and the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires were perpetrated by Hezbollah in revenge for Israeli operations against the Shia militia in Lebanon.. The conclusions mark that the terrorist group of Iran utilized a secret infrastructure that it constructed for years in Buenos Aires and other places in South America to prepare and realize the attacks.

The attack on AMIA: the bomb exploded at 9:53 a.m. on July 18, 1994 (Reuters)

In addition, the investigation revealed that the chemical products used to manufacture the bombs were purchased by a commercial company created by Hezbollah to cover up its operations in South America.

Un dato clave al que llegó el Mossad es que los responsables de los dos atentados están vivos y residen en el Líbano. Es decir, además de que nunca fueron llevados ante la Justicia, tampoco murieron en los diversos ataques que Israel made against Hezbollah.

Dos sospechosos, contra quienes se emitieron rojas alertas de Interpol, están identificados como agentes libaneses de Hezbollah. Y hay un tercero que es buscado por Estados Unidos. In addition, the commander of operations of the terrorist group, Imad Mughniyeh, mentioned by the Mosad investigation as the head of the unit that carried out the attacks, died in a joint Israeli and American operation in 2008.

Toda la information volcada en la investigation fue recopilada a partir de interrogatorios con suspechosos, vigilance, escuchas telefónicas y agents. Likewise, the conclusions of the internal reports were confirmed in interviews conducted this month with five current and retired Mosad officials.

También hay una fuerte autocrítica en el informe ya que el Mossad recognose que no pudo anticipar ninguno de los attacks. Sobre todo el segundo, el de la AMIA, which was very similar to that of the Embassy and was realized by the same group. This is attributed to the fact that Hezbollah saw itself overcome by the Israeli army in Lebanon and, therefore, the terrorist group began to build covert units in different parts of the world to expand its reach and attack Israelis and Jewish targets.

According to his conclusions, since 1988 Hezbollah sent operations to several countries in South America to acquire “experience that allows them to open legitimate businesses and have a solid commercial facade to move between different countries”.

Noticia en Desarrollo