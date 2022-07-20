El Mercosur le negó a Volodimir Zelensky hablar en la cumbre del bloco comercial

Volodimir Zelensky had expressed his interest in intervening in the Mercosur summit



The governments of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay denied the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the opportunity to intervene during the LX Summit of Presidents of Mercosur this Thursday.announced un portavoz de la presidency pro tempore Paraguay.

“No hubo consenso. Se le comunicó al embajador de Ukraina en Argentina concurrente en Paraguay. El propio chancellor hizo la communication”informó este miércoles en rueda de prensa Raúl CanoVice Minister of External Relations of Paraguay, country host of the meeting of presidents.

Cano aclaró que Todas las decisions del bloque se toman por consenso pero se excusó de identificar al país o los países que se opusieron a la intervention de Zelensky. “Quiénes a favor y quiénes en contra, no sé cuál Estado no estuvo de acuerdo. Tampoco podemos divulgar el Estado que no dio su anuencia”pointed out.

The President of Ukraine communicated last week with the Head of State of Paraguay. Mario Abdoen su calidad de presidente pro tempore del bloque regional, para solicitarle un espacio de participation virtual dentro de la cumbre de Asunción.

In his communication with Abdo, President Zelensky appreciated the help of Paraguay since the beginning of the armed conflict with Russia in February.

The Minister of the Interior of Paraguay, Federico Gonzálezconfirmed this Wednesday the absence of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonarode la cumbre de jefes de Estado del Mercosur que acogerá mañana la ciudad paraguaya de Luque.

As soon as he learned of Zelensky’s request, Abdo speculated on the possibility that the Brazilian head of state would not participate in the summit. Despite the international condemnation against Russia for the brutal invasion of Ukraine, Bolsonaro has not only aligned himself with this rejection, but has approached positions with the Kremlin.

Jair Bolsonaro has remained neutral since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS)



La semana pasada The mandate announced that Brazil will begin to receive Russian oil from the month of September.

Bolsonaro visited Putin in Moscow in February, a few days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Los jefes de Estado retomaron los contactso a fines de junio, cuando charlaron telefónicamente. En esa conversación el presidente ruso le garantizó a su par brasileño el supply de fertilizantes, un producto vital para el powerfulo agronegocio de Brasil.

En un acto en Brasilia, Bolsonaro dijo que ambos mandadarios hablaron sobre “seguridad alimentaria” e “inseguridad energética”, sin dar más detalles.

Por su parte, El lunes pasado the Brazilian mandate held the first telephone conversation with Zelensky since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Among other things, the Ukrainian president remarked on the importance of sanctions to Russia.

The Brazilian president adopted until now a neutral position in the conflict, while Brasil busca seguir hacienda negocios con Rusia.

