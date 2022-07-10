El homicida de Shinzo Abe manufactured several weapons and the police of Japan believe that he chose the most lethal one for the attack.

Tetsuya Yamagami confessed that he had intended to create a bomb. Durante el allanamiento a su residence las authorities confiscated rudimentary equipments, similares a los utilizados en el atentado al ex prime ministro

La Policía de Japón considera que el sospechoso que disparó al ex prime minister Shinzo Abe deliberately selected a weapon that was highly lethal.

Tetsuya Yamagami confessed that he had “hecho varias armas” caseras, entre ellas, había intentado fabricar una bomba, con el objetivo de crear un arma de fuego “que fuera lo más letal posible”.”, según fuentes policiales a las que ha tenido acceso el periódico ‘Kyodo News‘.

Por ello, la Policía considera que el sospechoso de asesinato estaba tratando de fabricar de forma intencionada un arma fuego que fuera lo más lethal posible, recoge el televisión NHK.

The agents registered the house of Yamagami in the western city of Nara and confiscated arms similar to the apparently house that was found in the place where Abe was shot.

According to preliminary information, se cree que el arma que se se usó en el tiroteo estaba hecha con dos tubos envueltos con cinta adhesiva.

En cuanto a los motivos del sucesso, Yamagami affirmed que guardaba rencor personal a una organización religiosa de la que sospechaba vínculas con Abe.

El presunto asesino, un ex military de 41 años, habría atacado a Abe porque su madre had delivered important sums of dinero to the religious Christian group denominated Iglesia de la Unificación hasta el punto de aruinarse, según recoge el periódico ‘Gendai Business‘.

“I was going to be a member of a religious group, but I thought it would be very difficult, so I went to ex-prime minister Abe,” said Yamagami. “Mi madre was a believer of the Church of the Unification and Shinzo Abe was afín to the Church of the Unification”, he said, according to recoge la prensa nipona.

The Japanese Police identified Yamagami Tetsuya, a 41-year-old unemployed man and ex-member of the Maritime Forces of Self-Defense (Ejército Nippon), as the alleged assailant who shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.quien fue ingresado en el hospital con un paro cardiorrespiratorio y latermente murió.

Tetsuya, procedente de la ciudad de Narain the west of Japan, fue arrestado por intento de asesinato mientras sostenía un arma con la que habría disparado en dos ocasions al ex mandatario nipón. Las authorities informaron también que la residence del sujeto fue allanada.

According to sources of the Japanese Ministry of Defense, The alleged aggressor worked in the naval branch of the Self-Defense Forcesin charge of the defense of the archipelago, during three years until 2005.

