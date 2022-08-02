El gobernador de California declarada estado de emergency por el brote de viruela del mono

El gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom

El Gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom declared on Monday the state of emergency with the aim of speeding up efforts to combat smallpox.becoming the second entity of the United States that applies this measure in the last three days.

Newsom said that the statement will help the state to coordinate the government’s response, try to obtain more vaccines and head the education and outreach initiatives so that people can get treatment and vaccines.

“We will continue working with the federal government to ensure more vaccines, raise awareness around reducing risk, and support the LGBTQ community in combating stigmatization.”Manifestó Newsom en un comunicado en el que announced his statement.

The state of New York made a similar statement on Saturday, and the city of San Francisco made its own statement on Thursday. But Newsom’s government had said just last Friday that it was too early to make an announcement like this.

Tras presionar al gobernador para que declarara la emergency, el state senator demócrata Scott Wiener de San Francisco praised the measure.

“The outbreak of smallpox is an emergency, and we need to use all the tools we have to control it”manifestó Wiener.

El alcalde de Nueva York, Eric Adams y el comisionado Dr. Ashwin Vasan officially issued the declaration on Saturday. un día después de que la gobernadora Kathy Hochul declarara una emergency por desastre para conseguir ayuda federal adísional para el estado.

“Today we declared smallpox as a public health emergency in the city of New York”, said Adams y Vasan. “This declaration, which enters into force immediately, will allow the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene of the City of New York (DOHMH) to issue emergency orders of the Commission under the Code of Health of the City of New York and modify the provisions of the Code. de Salud para establish medidas que ayuden a frenar la propagación”.

“In the last few weeks, we have acted as quickly as possible to expand the dissemination and access to vaccines and treatment to keep people safe,” adds the communiqué from the city. In addition, asegura que están trabajando con todos los nivels del gobierno, “para obtener tantas dosis adicionales como sea posible, tan rápido como sea posible, para proteger a los Newyorquinos durante este crèquente brote”.

“The city of New York is currently the epicenter of the outbreak, and we estimate that approximately 150,000 New Yorkers are at risk of exposure to smallpox.. Seguiremos trabajando con nuestros socios federales para insegura más dosis tan pronto como estén disponibles. Este brote debe afaceranse con urgencia, action y resources, tanto a nivel nacional como mundial, y esta declaración de emergency de salud pública refleksa la seriousdad del momento.”

The United States has become the first country in the world to exceed 5,000 cases. Hace 30 días tenía menos de 400 casos.

The concern of the authorities abre un interrogante sobre las grandes urbes y el devenir propio que muestra la viruela simica en todo el mundo. Según señalaron desde Nueva York, the declaration of emergency will unlock additional tools to help curb the spread in the city, which has become the epicenter of another health crisis.

(Con información de AP)

