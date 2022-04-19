El Kremlin’s comment about information about the source of the hundimiente of “Moskva”
El Kremlin negotiates these martas’ information about sobriety muertos in the hundimiento la semana pasada del cruiser “Moskva”, the book insignia fl flota rusa del mar Negro.
“This information is provided by the Ministry of Defense, which corresponds to the Nosotros Hacerlo”, in the portfolio of Presidancia rusa, Dmitri Peskov, in the Ruleda de Diaria.
In recent times, various testimonials have been published in the media on idioma ruso and las redes sociales as the report of the marineros cruiser “Moskva”. The book Al Medio Independent “Meduza”, which is located in the Russian city of Letonia, in the French capital of 37 Marines.
Las Tropas rusas volaron un dique and solicionaron sequía en Crimea
Las Tropas rusas just solicionado the chronicle sequence that asolaba a la pencil ucraniana de anexiin rusa (2014) with the desbloqueo un canal in the curso bajo del roi Dnieper, segine informs the hoax or crime on the site, crime.
“El agua del Canal del Norte de Crimea is the administrator for free for ri rigo hasta finale de año”, writing Axiinov on our canal telegram.
Axionov destacu dicha medida permitir desarrollar la agriura crimea and stabilizer los alimentos.
The final results, the Ezrécito ruso liberó el canal, at 400 kilograms largo, were built on 60 siglo XX X, the volume of the quranian queue bloque agua.
In my después, el agua llenó complement the canal, which is in the regiment of Jersin and cruise case all the pencils at the cost of del Azov.
At the end of 2014, the pencil satisfaction of 85% of the pencils in the pen, which violated the administrative portion of the Kiev debit a la anexien rusa.
El Gobierno ruso, who decides to create a corridor terrestre entre el Donbice and Crimea, dio entender recientemente invertir grand grand contents dinero en repara el canal.
Turquía dice que la guerra en Ukrania vien in inacción de Occidente en Siria
El gobierno de Turquaa afirmó que la indiferencia de Occidente ante las violacesione derechos humanos in Siria colocos los fundamentals in guerra en Ukrania.
“De cierta forma, lo que hoy sucede en Ukrania es el resulto la falta de visiin estragica, clarividencia y previsi yin de la indiferencia de Occidente”, dijo el director de communicación del Gobierno turko, Inneraa Anne
Altun opinions that hoy no habría guerra en Ukrania “si hubiera lvvado a cabo an interventionist in verdicts in vivia en Siria”, informa agencia Anadolu.
Follow Bajos for Ukrainian equipos militares pesados
El Gobierno neerlandés anesthetics is the administrator of the Ukrainian equipos militares m ps pesados, como vehicloslos blindados, and the guys at “a new nouveau face” in guerrs, which is the Russian-language version of the Russian language, especially in Russian, and even in the new Persian languages.
El primer ministro neerlandés, Mark Rutte, communicatively entrega de estos equipos al presidente ucraniano, Volodimir Zelenski, in a conversational telephonic in thombi len expt exposó your “apoyo después de que riasia in embar embar embar ad Don en en Don en Don Don Don Don Don Don Don Don Don lo moscú definió como a “operational special” or “liberation” región.
The Ministry of Defense, Kajsa Ollongren, confirms the passages of the Pajos, in colloquialisms with the most specific, “the administrator equipos militias my words, emposando por vehicleculoses blinds” in the new “songs” entró en a new fase cuando (el presidente ruso Vladimir) Putin lanzado la ofensiva en el Donbás ”.
Russia expulses 36 republics of Diplomatics Europe in the middle of the day
Russia is one of the 36 most popular diplomats in the world, and it’s one of the most mediocre similarities to yours in respecting the passage of Mosquito in Ukraine.
There are 21 diplomatic journals in the world and 15 New Years, including the Communicado Rio de Reliciones Exteriors. Today all tenders are for sale in Russia.
El precio del gas en Europa cae minimos desde que comenzla la guerra entre russia and ukrania
El precio del gas natural en Europa retrocedi hoy al menor valor desde que comenzó la guerra entre russia y ukrania, a rozel del clima mis cilido y la expectativa de que exmenncia del pagar la energía en rubzz no sinzo samo .
In the pre-futuros gas neerlandés, Tomado como referencia in el mercado, cay hoy 12% a 84 euros por megavatio hora, the manor cifra des febro 23, el día precedent a la invoice in Ukraine; at Bloomberg again.
El valor gas in Europe violates tension in the Cominzo de la Guerrero Russia which represents 45% of the las imports dicha fuente in the United Europe (UE).
The dependence of Russia, on the Amenaza of the Kremlin, on the obligatory “pauses hostiles” (denominaci bao la cuallo inclos elos pauses europeos) in pagar su gas in rubles, in d olarress euros, you have to pass la UE sería ilegal.
Rusia afirma que abriy un corroder humanitario para que fires Ukranianas salgan de Mariúpol
El ezrcito ruso afirmó haber abierto el martes un corroder manitario para evacar a los soldados ucranianos presents in zona industrial azovstal, en puerto estrigico de Mariúpol, horas despés de hair exiói.
“Las firearms rusas is abierto un corrode permita salida de militaris ejrcito ucraniano de los combatentes de nacionalistas he haan depuesto las armas voluntario”, inform the minister ruso in the defense of 14 quos at quo.
Autoridades Ukranians dicen which is localized to 420 cups in Bucha
Las autoridades urkranianas informaron this martes which is a total of 420 cuerdos of Bucha, located in the local Kiev dondes acuss las trops rusas perpetually retrieve a macsare civiles antes.
“The policy of the Kiev Continental Trabejando. Hasta el sábado por la noche se concentraron más 420 cuerpos, solo en Bucha”, sealó el jefe de la Policía regional, Andrei Nebytov, según informat sa suicio de preseina en sa pine Facebook.
The localization of the cadre of locations “Continuum, la gente regress and encontra tumbas temporals in your hogares and cadre almacenados in sites, in pozos, etc.”, denigci el jefe policial.
No havro evacuation de civiles in Ukrania est martes, por tercer da con persecuted
Por tercer daa persecuted, no pudo organizer this marts you corrode evacuaciin for civiles in Ukraine por falta de acuerdo with part russa, annicci la viceprimera minstra Ukrainian, Irina Vereshchuk.
The funkionaria diocese “los rusos se niegan a abrir un corredor” to evacuar a los civiles de la ciudad portuaria provide Mariupol-dondo las fires invasoras dioron an ultimatum ursiana kori sea que.
“Seguimos consensus negociaciones for los corrodes humanitarians in las regions of Jerson and Jarkov”, in all and all this respect, aiadió Vereshchuk, along with notices AFP, Sputnik and Europa Press.
Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs “liberator” of this Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Africa
Russia’s “liberator” militarily in the Donbass, the regions of Ukraine that considerably independent of these paws, decals in the martens or ministro’s defense, accidentally ” prolonges ” conflicts involving Kiev in Kiev.
“The plan of liberation of the populace of the Donetsk and Lugansk selva live cabo gradualmente”, Sergiéi Shoigu, citado por agencias rusas, refirindose aas regatis separatistas prorrusas.
Lavrov confirms that Russia is on the “siguiente face” of your offensive militia in Ukraine
El ministro ruso de exteriores, Sergiéi Lavrov, afirmó hoy siguientei face de la campaña militaria en Ukrania ha comnzado, center in the “liberación completa” las regions pro Donetsk and Lugansk.
“La opera in this ekrania tiene com objective, come as an anonymous, la liberación complete in las replicas donetsk and Lugansk. In Televisia India Today, differ from departure.
Lavrov owns Ukraine no supo “valor” in retrospective las tropas rusas hai tres semanas in las regions in Kiev and Chernigov, in the norm del Pais, and in regi Sumi, en noreste.
Russian anuncia quo distant la noche hijo “decenas” de atques en el Donbass Ukrainian
Russia anunció these marts that live cabo “decenas” de bombardios nocturnos in this country of Ukraine y milicias separatistas confirms confirmation that your troops have been arrested by a military base in the United States of America at Acro de Ciudad in Mariupol.
The Minister of Defense ruso indicates that “misiles of alta precision in rusas neutralizer 13” posiciones ucranianas in different parts of the regions of the Donbass, inclined in the Clovis Sloviank, 55 inv file.
Admás, the detox bombers “browse 60 blankets militia in Ukraine”, including local locations on the Linea Friend oriental. The acuerdo con el communicado, las tropas rusas destruyeron dos almacenes contesan misile ticticos Tochka-U en Chervona Poliana, in Lugansk (este), and Balaklia, in Jorkov (Noreste).
Los aquaes concretaron a largo de un amplio frente en else de Ukrania como parte una ofensiva terrestre a gran escala para tomar el control del corazn industrial de est pais en en que las autoridades ckranianas llamaron una new ase de de la la ”.
Russia’s pidoi “todos los militares ucranianos” que “depongan las armas ahora”
Russia’s pidio hoi a dos los militaran Ukranians que “depongan las armas” inmiatamenta lanzó un ultimatum quinoes de ciudad de Mariupol para que pongan fin su “insensata resistencia”.
“No pongan a prueba a la suerte, toman la decisien correct, la de poner fin las operaceiones militare y depongan las armas”, dijo este marts el Ministerio de Defense ruso, dirigiéndose a las urakranasas.
“Nos dirigimos a los militares del ejrcito ucraniano yo los mercenarios extranjeros: espera un destino poco envidiable debido al cinismo de las autoridades de Kiev”, insiro el ministerio ruso saagenne saapenagi eagi.
On the other hand, haikiendo referencia quinenes resisten in zona industrial Azovstal de Mariupol, the ezrcito ruso prometió que “salvarin su vida” si rinden. Concerta propeso un alto el fuego a partir de mediusa de este martes, para quo “all las unidades del ecrcito ucraniano sin excelciios los mercenarios extranjeros salgan (de Azovstal) sin armas ni communiciones”.
Reverend Kiev Diocesan embassies, all las autoridas Ukranians
A total of Diocesan Representations Diplomats has just returned to Kiev, informing me of these Martial Exteriors articles on your Facebook page.
Muchas embajadas and consulados in Kiev trasladar your oficinas al osete de ukrania al comenzar la guerra por quessidad de seguridad.
Ahora, según el minriio, hai otra vez en Kiev representations de paisso como la República Checa, Estonia, Francia, Georgia, Irán, Kazajistán, Letonia, Moldavia, Polonia, Eslovenia, Turquía, Vaticano, Italia and the UE entree.
More Stories
Un magnate y dos britinikos prisoneros de guerra piden ser canjeodos entre sí | Viktor Medvedchuk is one of the most sought after presidents of Putin
Francia: Macron and Le Pen buscan conquistar al electrode de izquierda | This is one of the most sought after items in the movie industry.
Domingo Resurrection: these are the phrases, imignances and significance of this Semana Santa | Pascua de Resurrección | Felices Pascuas | RESPUESTAS