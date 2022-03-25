En el bombardo al theatro de Mariupol podrín haber muerto unas 300 people

The number of bourgeoisie in the bombardier ruso del ciroad ciranad de Mariupol del pasado 16th marzo, in which refugiaban centenares people, podría rondar los 300dijo est viernes la alcaldía de esa ciudad.

“Testigos’ own information on one of the 300 most influential people in Mariupol tras a bombardier Rosto. The testimonials of the quinones of the Controversy dentro edificio In this instant acto terrorist dicen lo contrari “, writing alcaldía de Mariupol in our account Telegram.

In the theater, situated in the center of the cedado sure, fue Alcanzado por un bombardio el 16 de marzo. The entry refugio in el que Connect with hundreds of people “about the museres, nios and people in edad avanzada”, along with alcaldía, blockbuster los escombros et las opera saves saving complicated debido los incandesantes.

At one point, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, created more than 130 people with a series of rescues with vidas, which means “centenares” along with Escombros.