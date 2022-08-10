El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Siguen los bombardeos cerca de la central nuclear de Zaporiya

13 civilians died in Ukraine in new Russian bombardments near the nuclear power station

Trece civilians died in Russian bombings in a province of the center of Ukraine, including some, once again, launched near a nuclear power plant that has suffered recent attacks that have sparked fears of an atomic accident.

Eight projectiles were thrown with multiple rocket launchers against the city of Marganets and a nearby town while people were sleeping, said the governor of the province of Dnipropetrovsk.

El gobernador, Valentin Reznichenko, said that 11 other people were injured in the attacks, five of them seriously.

Manganets is just in front of the nuclear power plant in the neighboring province of Zaporizhia, separated from it by the river Dnieper, which has been the target of repeated bombardments in recent days from which Ukraine and Russia have accused each other.

Ukraine said that Russia launched more than 120 rockets yesterday against the city of Nikopol, 30 kilometers west of Marganets, also in the province of Dnipropetrovsk.

The UN warned several times of the risk of a nuclear accident due to the persistence of hostilities around the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhia, which is located in the city of Enerhodar, controlled by Russian troops and is the largest in Europe.