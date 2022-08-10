El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Siguen los bombardeos cerca de la central nuclear de Zaporiya

Zelenski says that the war started in Crimea and must end with Crimea liberated
The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenski, said this Tuesday that the Russian war against his country “began in Crimea and must end with Crimea” liberated, and warned that there will be no lasting peace in the Mediterranean while Russia can use this occupied Ukrainian territory. en 2014 como su “base militar”.
“The presence of Russian occupiers in Crimea is a threat to all Europe and global stability. The Black Sea region cannot be safe while Crimea is occupied. There will be no stable and lasting peace in many countries on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. “Russia can use our peninsula as its military base,” Zelenski said in his usual nocturnal discourse published by official media.
El gobernante ucraniano agregó que “esta guerra rusa contra Ukraina y contra toda la Europa libre commenza con Crimea y debe terminar con Crimea, con su liberación. Hoy es imposible decir cuando sucederá esto”.
Denunció que Rusia ha convertido esa península “en uno de los lugares más peligrosos de Europa. Rusia trajo represión a grand escala, problemas ambientales, desesperanza económica y guerra a Crimea”.
Ukraine rejects responsibility for explosions in Crimea
El asesor del presidente ukraniano Volodomir Zelensky, Mijail Podolyak, rechazó responsibility en las explosiones registered en una air base en Crimea.
“Por supuesto que no tenemos nada que ver con eso. Probably se trata de mechanisas compensatorios dentro una gestioni inefficient de las fuerzas armadas de la Federación Rusa, dijo Podoliak to medios de comunicación al ser interrogado al respeco.
Podolyak dijo que las explosiones pueden haber tenido varias causas, desde una detonación accidental de municiones, como ha asegurado el Ministerio de Defensa Ruso, hasta el resultado una gestioni ineficaz.
Sin embargo, al ser interrogado al respecto, no quiso descartar que hubiera habido una action de partisans que quieren la liberación de Crimea.
“Claro, las personas que han vivido la occupation entienden que los tiempos de la occupation están llegando su fin y necessitan showing their position. La recovery de Crimea es algo que tiene que suceder”, he said.
Aumenta a trece el número de hiridos por explosiones en aeródromo en Crimea
El número de los hidros por las explosions en un aeródromo military en la península de Crimea ocurridas este martes, ha aumentido a trece personas, informaron hoy fuentes sanitarias locales.
“According to the data of this morning, as a result of the event in the locality of Novofiódorovka, in the region of Saki (Crimea), 13 people were injured and one died”, informed the Ministry of Sanidad crimeo in a communique.
La note, cited by the agency Interfax, precisa que diez pacientes, entre ellos dos menores, ya fueron dados de alta y otro continúa bajo observación medica.
El Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia informed yesterday of a series of explosions at a military airport in the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, a cause of an accident.
“En el territory del aeródromo Saki, en las cercanías de la localidad de Novofiódorofka, the detonation of several munitions took place in a protected storage area”, Defensa said in a communique.
La entidad castrense indicated that “según el informe del lugar de los hechos, no tuvo lugar ningún attack contra el almacen de pertrechos”.
The G7 says that Russia “pone en peligro la region” with the occupation of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant
The Group of Seven (G7) most industrialized countries condemned this Wednesday the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, and urged Moscow to devolve its total control to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian personnel of the plant “debe poder realizar sus tasks sin amenazes o presión. The continuous Russian control of the plant pone en peligro a la region”, señalaron los ministrós de Relaciones Exteriores del G7 in a communiqué.
13 civilians died in Ukraine in new Russian bombardments near the nuclear power station
Trece civilians died in Russian bombings in a province of the center of Ukraine, including some, once again, launched near a nuclear power plant that has suffered recent attacks that have sparked fears of an atomic accident.
Eight projectiles were thrown with multiple rocket launchers against the city of Marganets and a nearby town while people were sleeping, said the governor of the province of Dnipropetrovsk.
El gobernador, Valentin Reznichenko, said that 11 other people were injured in the attacks, five of them seriously.
Manganets is just in front of the nuclear power plant in the neighboring province of Zaporizhia, separated from it by the river Dnieper, which has been the target of repeated bombardments in recent days from which Ukraine and Russia have accused each other.
Ukraine said that Russia launched more than 120 rockets yesterday against the city of Nikopol, 30 kilometers west of Marganets, also in the province of Dnipropetrovsk.
The UN warned several times of the risk of a nuclear accident due to the persistence of hostilities around the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhia, which is located in the city of Enerhodar, controlled by Russian troops and is the largest in Europe.
Francisco renovó su cercanía con el pueblo ucraniano que “sufre esta guerra tan cruel”
Papa Francisco today renewed his closeness with the Ukrainian people who “continue to suffer this cruel war” initiated after the invasion of Russia on February 24.
“Un pensamiento también para el pueblo de Ukraina, que sigue sufriendo esta guerra tan cruel. Y también rezar por los emigrantes que están llegando continuamente”, dijo el pontífice al terminar la audiencia general que encabezó en el Aula Pablo VI del Vaticano.
“No es fácil ser constructores de la paz, ya sea en la familia, en la Iglesia, la unidad; pero debemos hacerlo, porque es un buen trabajo”, agregó.
The Vatican, which in the last hours lamented the poor availability of Russia and Ukraine to accept a mediation, works meanwhile on a possible but increasingly less probable visit of Francis to the aggressed country before the 13th of September, when the Pope initiates a viaje de tres días a Kazajistán.
