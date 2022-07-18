El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Moscú focao sus attacks en la artillery ukraniana de largo alcance

Rusia says that they destroyed 14 posts of commando Ukrainians in the south and east

The Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia assured today that the air forces and the army destroyed 14 Ukrainian command posts in the regions of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia, in the south, and in the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk, in the east.

El portavoz castrense, teniente general Ígor Konashénkov, pointed out in his military morning part that operational-tactical aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Ejército hit 14 command posts, including the one of the 28ª mechanized brigade in the region of Mykolaiv.

He also referred to the attack on the 60th infantry brigade in the region of Novooleksandrivka, in Zaporizhia and the 15th battalion of the 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk, in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Konashénkov also assured that the missiles hit soldiers and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 286 districts.