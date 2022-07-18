El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Moscú focao sus attacks en la artillery ukraniana de largo alcance

Rusia says that they destroyed 14 posts of commando Ukrainians in the south and east
The Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia assured today that the air forces and the army destroyed 14 Ukrainian command posts in the regions of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia, in the south, and in the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk, in the east.
El portavoz castrense, teniente general Ígor Konashénkov, pointed out in his military morning part that operational-tactical aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Ejército hit 14 command posts, including the one of the 28ª mechanized brigade in the region of Mykolaiv.
He also referred to the attack on the 60th infantry brigade in the region of Novooleksandrivka, in Zaporizhia and the 15th battalion of the 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk, in the eastern region of Donetsk.
Konashénkov also assured that the missiles hit soldiers and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 286 districts.
Los prorrusos de Donetsk affirman haber cercado partially Avdiivka
The troops of the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk (RPD) cut the road between the cities of Konstantinivka and Avdiivka and partially surrounded it, declared today the spokesperson of the militias of the RPD, Eduard Basurin.
“Bloqueamos totally two sections of the road between Avdiivka and Konstantinivka. Avdiivka is now partially fenced”, said the pro-Russian representative on the Primer channel of Russian television.
The spokesman of the militias indicated that the conditions are being prepared for the beginning of the definitive takeover of the territories of the Donetsk region.
Yesterday, the State Mayor of the Territorial Defense of the RPD announced that the pro-Russian forces have taken control of 253 localities in the region of Donetsk with the support of the Russian Army.
Avdiivka is one of the bastions in the region of Donetsk, behind Slaviansk and Kramatorsk, so it has become a priority target of the pro-Russian militias, which accuse the Ukrainian Army of using this locality to bombard the neighboring city of Donetsk, under control russo.
El ministro de Defensa ruso ordena attackar la artilleryría ucraniana de largo alcance
The minister of Defense of Russia, Serguéi Shoigú, has ordered to attack as a priority the long-range Ukrainian missile and artillery systems during an inspection visit to the “Este” group, which participates in the military campaign in Ukraine.
“El army general Serguéi Shoigú, tras standar el fortificamiento de la capacidades ofensivas de agrupación, dio instrucciones al comandante de attackar con armas de alta precisión los sistemas de hetetes y artillería de largo alcance del adversario”, informó today Defensa en su channel de Telegram.
Según la nota de prensa, que no precisó cuando Shoigú efectuó la visita de inspection, Ukraina emplea ese armamento para “atacar barrios residentiales de localities del Donbás e incendiar trigales y silos con cereals”.
Six dead by Russian bombardment in eastern city of Ukraine
Six people died in a Russian bombardment in Toretsk, city of Donbás, in the east Ukraineannounced este lunes los servicios de emergencia ucraniano.
“Un edificio fue destruido por un bús en Toretsk bombardeda la mañana. Los corristas recuperaron cinco cuerpos. Tres personas fueron rescatadas de los escombros, de las cuales una murió en el hospital”, according to a comunicado published on the Facebook page of esos servicios .
