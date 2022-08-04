El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Moscú assures que sus tropas avanzan en el Donbass

Secretario general de la UNU puts in marcha investigation sobre explosiones en prisión de Ukraina

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, said on Tuesday that, at the request of Moscow and Kiev, he will launch an investigation to find out the “truth” about the explosions in the Olenivka prison, in the pro-Russian separatist zone of Donetsk. Ukraine.

“Decidí (…) iniciar una misión de investigation” tras haber recibo “las solicitudes de Rusia y Ukraine“, explained Guterres to journalists and recorded that he has no authority to direct “criminal investigations”.

“Los terminos de referencia de esta misión están siendo preparados” he added with the intention of reaching a agreement sobre ello con Russia and Ukraine.