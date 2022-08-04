El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Moscú assures que sus tropas avanzan en el Donbass

Secretario general de la UNU puts in marcha investigation sobre explosiones en prisión de Ukraina
The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, said on Tuesday that, at the request of Moscow and Kiev, he will launch an investigation to find out the “truth” about the explosions in the Olenivka prison, in the pro-Russian separatist zone of Donetsk. Ukraine.
“Decidí (…) iniciar una misión de investigation” tras haber recibo “las solicitudes de Rusia y Ukraine“, explained Guterres to journalists and recorded that he has no authority to direct “criminal investigations”.
“Los terminos de referencia de esta misión están siendo preparados” he added with the intention of reaching a agreement sobre ello con Russia and Ukraine.
Amnistía Internacional says que las tácticas de combate ukranianas ponen en peligro a civiles
La organización Amnesty International (AI) pointed out este jueves that las fuerzas ukranianas ponen en peligro a la población civil al establishing military bases in residential zones and launching attacks from areas inhabited by civilians.
En un comunicado divulgado today, AI indicates that these violations do not justify in any way the indiscriminate attacks of Russia, which have caused the death of countless civilians.
“Las fuerzas ukranianas ponen a la población civil en situaciones de riesgo al establish bases and operate weapon systems in zones inhabited by civilians, including in schools and hospitals, to repel the Russian invasion that began in February”, he said.
Estas tácticas violate el derecho internacional humanitariano y ponen en peligro a la población civil, pues convertiren bienes de carácter civil en objetivos militares, underscores the note.
The EU Senate ratifies the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO
The United States Senate ratified on Wednesday the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden to NATO, after the decision of these two countries to renounce their neutrality following the Russian invasion. Ukraine.
The resolution, supported by the government of Joe Biden, was ratified by a large majority of 95 votes in favor and one against. The vote of at least two thirds of the senators was needed to approve the text.
“This historic vote is an important signal of the lasting and transparent commitment of the United States to NATO, and of the will to guarantee that our Alliance is prepared to face the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said the American president, Joe Biden. en un comunicado.
The United States thus became the 23rd of the 30 countries of NATO to formally support the accession of the two Nordic countries to the transatlantic defense alliance, after Italy approved it on Wednesday and France on Tuesday.
Ukraine reports attacks in Zaporizhia and three civilians dead in Donetsk
The Ukrainian authorities reported today several airstrikes on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhia, in the center of the country, the region where the nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops is located, as well as three civilians killed in Donetsk, in the this.
Two missiles hit a block of houses in that city and other civilian targets, according to sources from the mayor’s office, collected by the portal Ukrinform.
In the region of Zaporizhia, the largest nuclear plant in Europe is under the control of Russian troops since March, a situation that has repeatedly alerted the International Organization of Atomic Energy (OIEA), whose experts do not have access to the area.
Rusia asegura que sus tropas advancen en Soledar, Bajmut y Avdiivka
Las fuerzas rusas have achieved advances in the Ukrainian localities of Soledar, Bajmut and Avdiivka, in the Donbás, from where three Ukrainian units have been repelled, aseguró este jueves el Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia.
Según el portavoz castrense, Ígor Konashénkov, the Ukrainian military was forced to abandon their positions “tras perder la capacidad de combate por grandes pérdidas” en sus filas.
During the last day, the Russian army also hit two Ukrainian command posts, one in the region of Donetsk, and the other in Zaporizhia, according to Konashénkov.
Como resultado de los ataques perpetrados fueron eliminados más de 500 soldados enemigos, dijo.
Konashénkov also reported the destruction of two warehouses with weapons in Zaporizhia and a fuel deposit in the same region.
Gazprom says that sanctions prevent Russia from returning gas turbines to Europe
The Russian group Gazprom alleged on Wednesday that the restitution to Russia of a turbine of the gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 that supplies Europe is “impossible”, because of the sanctions applied against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.
“The sanctions that apply in Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom, as well as the inconsistencies of the current situation with the contractual obligations of Siemens, make this delivery impossible,” Gazprom said in a statement, referring to the German manufacturer. Turbine.
The European countries believe that Moscow is looking for a pretext to delay the return of this turbine and reduce even more its gas deliveries, in the context of tensions around Ukraine.
Russia demands departure from country of Norwegian consul accused of “rusofobia”
The Russian government demanded the departure of the Norwegian consul this Thursday, accused of “rusofobia”, saying that he hated the Russians according to a video that went viral on the social networks.
“After what happened, the presence of Elisabeth Ellingsen in the Russian territory is impossible”, said the spokesperson of the Russian diplomacy, María Zajárova, in a statement, specifying that the Norwegian ambassador was summoned on Thursday to the Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores.
