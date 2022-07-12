El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Moscow warned Washington and its allies about a possible nuclear confrontation

Biden ultima la ratificación de entrada de Finlandia y Suecia en la OTAN
The president of the United States, Joe Biden, transmitted this Monday to the Senate the protocol of adhesion of Finland and Sweden to NATO for the chamber to sign, thus giving a decisive step in the ratification of the United States of access to both countries.
“They will be net contributors to the alliance, tanto en capacidades como en resources, y comparten con Estados Unidos values of critical importance. The adhesion will help to promote the priorities of the Estados Unidos dentro de la NATO”, said the mandate in his letter to the Senate.
The leaders of the OTAN agreed at their summit of the finals of June in Madrid to start the admission process of Sweden and Finland. Los dos países, que countan provisionalmente con el estatus de observadores, se convertirán en miembros de pleno derecho when los 30 integrantes de la alliance ratificen los protocolos de acceso.
The process of ratification varies according to each country: in the case of the United States, the approval of two thirds of the Senate is required.
EEUU y sus aliados están al borde de un conflicto con Rusia, advierte Moscú
The United States and its allies are on the verge of an open military confrontation with Russia, which would be “a direct armed conflict between nuclear powers”, warned today the spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy, María Zajárova.
“To provoke the aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis and unleash a ferocious hybrid confrontation with Russia, Washington and its allies are balancing dangerously on the edge of an open military confrontation with our country, that is, of a direct armed conflict between nuclear powers,” Zajárova said. .
En un comentario publicado en la web del Ministerio de Exteriores de Rusia, the spokesperson said that “evidentemente tal conflicto supone el risego de una escalada nuclear”.
“Sin embargo, el oficialismo japonés prefere no percatarse de semejante política desestabilizadora de su sovereigno estadonisado,” added Zajárova, whose text is a response to the declarations of the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, about the real danger that Russia uses weapons. nucleares en Ukraine.
Bombardeo ukraniano killed seven people in the province occupied by Russia
Seven people died and 60 were injured by a Ukrainian bombardment against the city of Kherson, a province in southern Ukraine occupied by the Russian Army, the occupation authorities informed today.
“Hay siete muertos y unos 60 inridos” por el bombardeo en la ciudad de Nova Kajovka, said the head of the civil-military administration installed by Russia in the province, Vladimir Leontiev.
Una vicedirigente de la administración de occupation, Ekaterina Gubareva, dijo que las fuerzas ucranianas comtieron el ataque con el lanzamisiles multiple estadounidense Himars.
On the other hand, Ukraine affirmed that it attacked military targets in Nova Kajovka, with a balance of 52 Russian soldiers dead and a munitions depot destroyed.
Erdogan offers support to Zelenski for the start of negotiations with Russia
The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, offered during a telephone conversation last night with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, “brindar all the necessary support for the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, including assistance and mediation in the process of Istanbul”.
The Ukrainian information agency, Ukrinform, pointed out that the Turkish leader emphasized during the conversation that the main desire of Turkey is the arrival of peace in Ukraine.
Erdogan also affirmed that he is working on the plan prepared by the United Nations regarding the supply of Ukrainian grain to the world market.
The Turkish president opinó que la solución entre Ukraina y Rusia “será en todo caso través de la diplomacy, por lo que la mesa de negociaciones depréa estar abierta”.
