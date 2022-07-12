El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Moscow warned Washington and its allies about a possible nuclear confrontation

Biden ultima la ratificación de entrada de Finlandia y Suecia en la OTAN

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, transmitted this Monday to the Senate the protocol of adhesion of Finland and Sweden to NATO for the chamber to sign, thus giving a decisive step in the ratification of the United States of access to both countries.

“They will be net contributors to the alliance, tanto en capacidades como en resources, y comparten con Estados Unidos values ​​of critical importance. The adhesion will help to promote the priorities of the Estados Unidos dentro de la NATO”, said the mandate in his letter to the Senate.

The leaders of the OTAN agreed at their summit of the finals of June in Madrid to start the admission process of Sweden and Finland. Los dos países, que countan provisionalmente con el estatus de observadores, se convertirán en miembros de pleno derecho when los 30 integrantes de la alliance ratificen los protocolos de acceso.

The process of ratification varies according to each country: in the case of the United States, the approval of two thirds of the Senate is required.