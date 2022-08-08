El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Moscow accuses Kiev of bombarding the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

Fracasa la venta al Líbano del grano del primer barco procedente de Ukraina

The Lebanese merchant who was expected to acquire the cereal on board the first cargo ship in the Ukranian port of Odesa after the agreement with Russia has rejected the cargo, for which a new buyer is now being sought inside or outside of Lebanon, informed today. Efe the Embassy of Ukraine in Beirut.

El comprador “final” en el Líbano “rechazó acceptar el cargomento” a bordo del “Razoni” due to the “retraso” en la entrega de la mercancía, initially foreseen para hace “más de cinco meses”, explicaron desde la misión diplomática, citando information provided by the exporter.

Millions of tons of cereal were blocked in the granaries of Ukraine, one of the major exporters of grain in the world, as a consequence of the war initiated by Russia last February against its territory.

El dueño del grano a bordo del carguero está tratando de encontrar a otro consignatario tanto en el puerto septentrional libanés de Trípoli, adonde initially estaba previsto que llegaría el granelero el pasado fin de semana, como en otro país diferente, de acuerdo con la Embajada.