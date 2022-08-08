El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Moscow accuses Kiev of bombarding the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

Fracasa la venta al Líbano del grano del primer barco procedente de Ukraina
The Lebanese merchant who was expected to acquire the cereal on board the first cargo ship in the Ukranian port of Odesa after the agreement with Russia has rejected the cargo, for which a new buyer is now being sought inside or outside of Lebanon, informed today. Efe the Embassy of Ukraine in Beirut.
El comprador “final” en el Líbano “rechazó acceptar el cargomento” a bordo del “Razoni” due to the “retraso” en la entrega de la mercancía, initially foreseen para hace “más de cinco meses”, explicaron desde la misión diplomática, citando information provided by the exporter.
Millions of tons of cereal were blocked in the granaries of Ukraine, one of the major exporters of grain in the world, as a consequence of the war initiated by Russia last February against its territory.
El dueño del grano a bordo del carguero está tratando de encontrar a otro consignatario tanto en el puerto septentrional libanés de Trípoli, adonde initially estaba previsto que llegaría el granelero el pasado fin de semana, como en otro país diferente, de acuerdo con la Embajada.
Llega a su destino, en Turquía, el primer buque con cereal ucraniano
El Polarnet, a ship loaded with corn that left Ukraine last Friday, anchored this Monday in the Turkish port of Derince, east of Istanbul, becoming the first merchant to reach its destination within the month of the agreement. pasado para exportar cereal ukraniano a los mercados mundiales.
“El primer buque con cereal ucraniano ha llegado sus clientes en Turquia. Esto enviata un mensaje de esperanza a toda la familia en Oriente Próximo, África y Asia: Ukraina no os abandona”, escribió en Twitter hoy el ambajador ucranio en Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar.
“Si Rusia fulfills its obligations, el ‘corredor de cereals’ mantendrá la seguridad alimentaria global”, agregó en un tuit en inglés, aunque en un mensaje en turco fue más combativo:
“Ucrania siempre ha sido un socio fiable para el transporte de productos agrículos y, a diferencia de Rusia, no juega a los ‘Juegos del Hambre'”, wrote the ambassador.
Ukraine denounces “chantaje” ruso por amenaza contra planta nuclear
The Ukrainian company Energoatom denounced this Monday what it called “blackmail” of the Russian troops for the mine of the nuclear plant of Zaporizhia, the mayor of Europe and in its power since March, and the threat of blowing up the installation.
The public company operator of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants assured in Telegram that the eventual explosion of the plant is an attempt by the Russian troops to warn against the “consequences” that would have the recovery on the part of the Ukrainian Army of territories invaded by Russia, as el de la planta de energía atómica.
According to Energoatom de las intentions de Rusia dio cuenta el Russian general Valery Vasilyev, quien commanda las tropas que ocupan la planta nuclear y que dijo que el place “será tierra rusa o un desierto abrasado”.
Last Saturday, the director general of the International Organization of Atomic Energy (OIEA), the Argentine Rafael Grossi, was very concerned about Friday’s bombardment of Europe’s largest atomic plant and warned that he was “playing with fire” and existe el riesgo de un “disastre nuclear”.
Cualquier ataque contra una planta nuclear es “suicida”, advierte jefe de la UNU
Any attack against a nuclear plant is “suicide”, warned this Monday the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, after a new bombardment will impact a nuclear complex in the south of Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia are mutually accused of attacks on the Zaporizhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear complex, which has been under Russian control since March.
Los enfrentamientos del viernes en la central nuclear led a que el director general del Organismo Internacional de la Energía Atómica (OIEA), el Argentine Rafael Grossi, advirtiera de “un riesgo muy real de un desastre nuclear”.
Zelenski says that Russia wants to “terrorize” tras damages in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant
El president de UkraineVolodimir Zelenski, accused Russia on Saturday of using the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhia to “terrorize”, then the operator of the installation would report serious damage in the area.
Energoatom, operator of the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhia en el sur de Ukrainedijo el Saturday that parts of the infrastructure had suffered “grave damages” after military attacks and one of their reactors was shut down in a forced manner.
Los bombardeos on Friday damaged a station that contained nitrogen and oxygen, as well as an “auxiliary building”, announced Energoatom in a message on Telegram.
Russia accuses Ukraine of bombarding a nuclear power plant and warns of “catastrophic consequences”
Russia accused the Ukrainian forces this Monday of being responsible for the bombardment of the largest nuclear power plant Ukraine y Europa, y advirtió sobre las “consecuencias catastróficas” que podría tener para el Viejo Continente.
The bombardment of the installations of the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhia “on the part of the Ukrainian armed forces” is “potentially extremely dangerous” and “could have catastrophic consequences for a vast area, including the European territory”, declared the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov.
Peskov urged the allies Ukraine a “utilizar su influence para evitar que continúen este tipo de bombardeos”.
Ukraine and Russia are mutually accused of attacks on the Zaporizhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear complex, which has been under Russian control since March.
Ukraine turned to attack a strategic bridge in the occupied Kherson
Las fuerzas ukranianas returned to attack this morning an important bridge of Jerson, city of southern Ukraine and occupied by Russian troops, announced the authorities of Kiev.
“Vaya noche para los occupantes de la region de Kherson. Ataques en la zone del puente Antonovski”, said a regional deputy, Serguei Khlan, on Facebook.
La portavoz del comando sur del Ejército ukraniano, Natalia Gumeniuk, confirmed los bombardeos.
“El control del fuego que hemos estado desarrollando desde hace varios días está funcción. Los impactos son considerable tanto en el puente Antonovski como en el Kajovski”, declared a la televisión ukraniana, reportó la agency de noticias AFP.
El puente Antonovski, situated on the river Dnieper in the outskirts of Kherson, is the key to the supply of the city because it is the only one that connects the south bank of the river with the rest of the occupied region of Kherson.
El 27 de julio, otro bombardeo ukraniano lo destruyó partially.
More Stories
The finding in Pompeya that reveals how vivía la “clase media” en la Antigua Roma | Encontraron armarios repletos de objetos
Israel y la Jihad Islámica palestina acordaron una trugua en Gaza: ya entró en vigencia
Taiwan warned China on the last day of the military maneuvers: “We will never double under pressure”