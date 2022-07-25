El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Kiev launched a counteroffensive in the south

Zelenski affirma que sus tropas avanzan sobre Jersón

Ukrainian troops are advancing towards Jersón, according to the declarations of the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenski, about the situation in the eastern region of the country, under Russian control since the beginning of the invasion.

“Los occupants try to control the zone. But the Ukrainian army advances stage by stage in the region”, said the Ukrainian leader, in a video message.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned this Saturday of the advance of the Ukrainian forces on certain settlements in the region, although apparently the local authorities have asked their population not to give data on it in order not to alter the military strategy. .

De acuerdo con este Instituto, cited by the portal Ukrinform, the Ukrainian resistance in the region has managed to repel several Russian attacks in an undetermined number of villages in Jersón.