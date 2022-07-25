El conflicto Rusia – Ukraina, minuto a minuto | Kiev launched a counteroffensive in the south

Zelenski affirma que sus tropas avanzan sobre Jersón
Ukrainian troops are advancing towards Jersón, according to the declarations of the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenski, about the situation in the eastern region of the country, under Russian control since the beginning of the invasion.
“Los occupants try to control the zone. But the Ukrainian army advances stage by stage in the region”, said the Ukrainian leader, in a video message.
The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned this Saturday of the advance of the Ukrainian forces on certain settlements in the region, although apparently the local authorities have asked their population not to give data on it in order not to alter the military strategy. .
De acuerdo con este Instituto, cited by the portal Ukrinform, the Ukrainian resistance in the region has managed to repel several Russian attacks in an undetermined number of villages in Jersón.
Russia says that the attack on the Ukrainian port of Odesa should not obstruct the exportation of grains
Exports of Ukrainian cereals from the port of Odesa can be realized in accordance with the agreement signed under the auspices of the UN, despite Russia’s bombardment of port infrastructures, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Los bombardeos “solo están dirigidos a la infrastructure military. It has nothing to do with the infrastructure used for the application of the accord of exportation of cereals”, said the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov.
“Es por eso que no puede nor debe staculizar el iniciar del proceso de carga”, added el portavoz del Kremlin.
Ukraine bombardes Russian positions in the south and destroys a command post
The Ukrainian aviation has bombarded Russian positions in the south of the country, in the Jersón region, in its counteroffensive to recover part of the lost territory, according to the last report issued this morning by the South Command.
The head of the Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, informed during a national telemarathon that the Ukrainian forces had destroyed a Russian command and observation post from which they were trying to realize a “counteroffensive operation” in The direction of Jersón.
“No estamos parados, estamos avanzando, pero estos resultados only se pueden anunciador en la measure en que se concretan”, dijo Humeniuk.
According to the report of the South Command, cited by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, the Ukrainian aviation hit five targets of the Russian army, in the district of Beryslav and two more in the district of Jersón.
The Kremlin assures that Russia “is not interested” in cutting gas to Europe
El Kremlin affirmed this Monday that Russia “is not interested” in the cessation of gas supplies to Europe before the declarations that are heard in some European capitals about this possibility.
“Russia is not interested in that,” said the Russian Presidency’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, in his rueda de prensa diaria.
Peskov added that Moscow is a “responsible” gas supplier despite what they say in Brussels and Washington. “Russia has been and continues to be a country that largely guarantees the energy security of Europe,” he said.
At the same time, he pointed out that “if Europe continues the path of adoption of restrictions and sanctions without meaning, which affect her, the situation will be different”.
More Stories
Uruguay: Aurelio González, el reportero gráfico que escondió miles de negativos de la dictadura | Fue retratista de tiempos convulsos, su archivo fue recuperado 33 años después
El papa Francisco llegó a Canada para una visita de 6 días: “Este es un viaje penitencial”
The FBI discovered that Huawei’s Chinese manufacturing equipment could intercept the communications of the US nuclear arsenal