El allanamiento del FBI a la casa de Donald Trump mantiente en vilo a la política estadounidense | Medios locales aseguran que se investiga el fincaja de 15 cajas con información clasificada en la residence del expresidente

The raid that the FBI carried out this Monday at the residence of Donald Trump in Florida mantiene en vilo a la política estadounidense A la espera de conocerse por qué se investiga al exmandaterio y qué consequencias terera para él este caso. The criminal intelligence agency continues to explain the reasons why it sent its agents to register Mar-a-Lago, the club in Palm Beach where Trump’s residence is located, although local media like the Washington Post aseguran que la action forma parte de An investigation to determine if the Republican magnate took classified documents from the White House to conclude his government in 2021en momentos en que enfrenta otras dos causas judiciales y aspires to fight for a second mandate in 2024.

Mientras se aguarda algún detalle o official explanation, numerous dirigentes republicanosincluding the direction of the party, Arremetieron este martes contra el “abuso de poder” de los démócrats. Y desde el party de Joe Biden recordaron, por su parte, que si hubo registro es porque existe una order signed por un juez. Trump, por su parte, se declara innocente y se considera blanco de una caza de brujas.

Desde la Casa Blanca assuren que el presidente Biden was not notified of the registry and was entered by the media, y remark que esta investigation es “independiente”. In his rueda de prensa diaria the spokesperson of the president, Karine Jean-Pierre, avoided giving details about an investigation that is being carried out” and, consulted by the accusations of political persecution hurled by the republicans, responded that “Biden respects the State de derecho”. Aunque en sus actos públicos de este martes Biden no habló directly de Trump, por la mañana dio un mensaje que parecía directed al expresidente, cuando criticó a quienes “buscan el poder” frente a quienes “apuestan por la unidad”.

“Anarquía y caza de brujas”

Luego del inédito registro, muchos dirigentes republicanos subrayaron su indignación y su apoyo a Trumpquien por su parte aprovechó para intensifar su campaigna de recaudación de fondos. “La anarquía, la persecución política y la caza de brujas deben ser expuestas y detenidas”manifestó el exmandadario entre 2017 y 2021, quien en un correo electrónico underlined that “nunca antes le había pasado algo así a un presidente de los Estados Unidos”.

“Now, mientras ven a mis candidados espaladados obtener grandes victorias y ven mi dominio en todas las encuestas, están tratando de detenernos al partido republicano ya mí une vez más“, agregó Trump, quien no estuvo presente durante el registro. Por la mañana, al igual que en la noche del lunes, simpatizantes del expresidente acercaron las immediaciones de Mar-a-Lago, la lavisho videña y club social de cara al Atlántico de Trump, para mostrar con pancartas y carteles de la campaña electoral de 2020 su rechazo al registro.

Fuerte espado republicano

Muchos de esos protestantes se hicieron echo de las palabras del gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, preguntándose por qué no se investiga del miso modo a Hunter Biden, hijo del presidente y al que los republicanos acusan de corrupción. “La redada en Mar-a-Lago es otra escalation en el armamento de las agencias federales contra los positores politicos del regime (in allusion to the government of Biden), while people like Hunter Biden are treated with silk gloves”, said DeSantis, political ally of Trump and possible aspirant for the Republican nomination in 2024.

In the same line, the leader of the conservatives in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthydenunció una “instrumentalización intolerable con fines politicos” del Departamento de Justicia y prometíó una investigation sobre su funcción en cuanto los republicanos vuelvan al poder. Incluso defendió a Trump su ex mano derecha Mike Pence, posiblemente rivales en las primarias republicanas cara las presidentiales de 2024 y con el que el expresidente se enemistó desde el episodio del asalto al Capitolio. “Comparto la profunda preoccupation de millions de estudiantes por el registro sin precedentes de la residence personal del presidente Trump”, tweeted the ex-vice president.

Si hubo registro, hubo orden de un juez

According to different media outlets, the housing registry is related to the search for documents that Trump allegedly extracted from the White House, and among those that would have material clasificado que se lívó consigo en lugar de entregarlos al archivo histórico tal como manda la ley. Este martes the leader of the majority of the House of Representatives, the democrat Nancy Pelosihe said in declarations to the chain MSNBC that he does not have more information than the public domain, but he pointed out that the federal authorities will have a justification to proceed with the registry because “No one is above the law, not even a president or ex-president of the United States.”.

El Departamento de Justicia has been investigating the mal handling of classified information since several months, luego de que la Administración Nacional de Archivos y Registros revelara que había recuperado de Mar-a-Lago 15 cajas de registros de la Casa Blanca at the beginning of this year. This investigation against Trump is adding to another that tries to determine if the multimillionaire and his allies are responsible for the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. A crowd of his followers instigated by himself broke in to prevent the results of the November 2020 elections from being validated.. In addition, a prosecutor from Fulton, Georgia, is investigating if Trump and his allies tried to interfere in the elections of that state, which finally gave victory to Biden by a minimal advantage.