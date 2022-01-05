Downing Flight 752: Seeks to seize Iranian assets to compensate families of victims.

Six family members who were awarded the compensation by the court lost close relatives in the event Photo: REUTERS)

Canadian lawyers to the families of six victims Vuelo 752 from Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), Shot down by Iran in 2020, Warned this Tuesday They will seek to seize Persian property to pay more than $ 84 million in compensation to their customers.

Monday, The Canadian court ruled That Six affected families are receiving $ 107 million in compensation from Iran (US $ 84.21 million) The plane crashed, killing all 176 people on board.

From Tehran, the Foreign Ministry sealed the resolution Despite the “humiliation” and lack of formal evidence, he has been criticized by the court for providing this amount.

The six family members who were awarded the compensation by the court have lost close relatives in the incident, according to a statement issued by their party.. These citizens have previously filed civil lawsuits against Iran.

Attorney Mark Arnold, who represents the six families of the victims, announced at a news conference this Tuesday that he was not going to discuss the strategy for recovering damages imposed by the Canadian court. Has been consulting with “individuals” around the world to seize Iranian assets.

Members of the emergency services observe part of the fuselage of UIA’s Boeing 737, the Ukrainian company involved in the January 8, 2020 crash in Tehran (EFE / Abedin Taherkenareh).



“We know where the Iranian assets are, and we know where they are in Canada and internationally.”Said Arnold.

The lawyer added that his company would also take over the assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran They will enforce the compensation imposed by the Canadian judge.

Arnold added “This is not a money case, it is a justice case” Prior to the press conference held by Zoom, a computer attack targeted the lawyer and he was forced to suspend appearing before the media.

UIA Flight 752 had 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents in Canada, In addition to citizens Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the United Kingdom.

In May 2021, the same Canadian court already ruled On January 8, 2020, shortly after takeoff from Tehran International Airport, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down a UIA plane.

Relatives of the victims during the ceremony (Photo: REUTERS)

Iranian Revolutionary Guards shoot down Boeing 737 With missiles Was thrown by mistake. Officials of the Islamic Republic They initially announced it was a plane crash, but a few days later they were forced to repair it and acknowledge that the plane had been shot down by revolutionary guards.

In its final report on the shooting, Iran’s civil aviation agency called the incident a “human error” and noted that the failure of the radar system caused problems with the missile’s communications with the aviation military.

Following the verdict in May 2021, the International Coordination and Response Team for the Families of Flight 752, Developed by Canada and is part of Ukraine, Sweden and the United Kingdom. It demanded that Iran begin negotiations to provide compensation to the families of the dead.

In April, Iranian officials Charged ten officers For shooting down a Ukrainian plane. Military prosecutor Kolamabas Torki, who is leaving Tehran on Tuesday, said:

