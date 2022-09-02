Does drinking tea prolong life?: So says a new study

89% of the participants in the study said they drank black tea (ketty).

Two cups of tea a day can be the difference between a long or short life. Very definitely A recent studyTwo cups of this traditional infusion can reduce the risk of death by about 10%.

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health in the United Kingdom have confirmed this “Those who consumed two or more cups a day had a 9% and 13% lower risk of death compared to non-tea drinkers.”

The results of the work are published Annals of Internal MedicineAlso recommended The results were similar regardless of whether the person also drank coffee or added milk or sugar to the brew. It didn’t matter what the preferred temperature of the tea was, and the reduced risk was regardless of people’s genes.

The researchers used data from the UK Biobank, which found that 85% of men and women aged between 40 and 69 reported drinking tea regularly. from them, 89% said they drink black tea .

The study was conducted with questionnaires answered from 2006 to 2010 and followed for more than a decade. Fernando Rodríguez Artalejo is Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the Autonomous University of Madrid. He called the research a “significant advance in the field.”

As he points out, most of the previous studies were done in Asia, where green tea is consumed the most, and the few works done outside of Asia were “small in size and inconclusive in their results.”

“This paper shows that regular consumption of black tea (the most widely consumed tea in Europe) is associated with a small reduction in total mortality and, in particular, in cardiovascular disease over 10 years in a generally middle-aged population in its majority. White,” he said in comments. telegram.

He further informed The study did not definitively establish that tea was responsible for the lower death rate among tea drinkers, as it cannot be ruled out that it was due to other health factors related to tea consumption or other healthy habits that the people had. while, Another unanswered question after the study is whether non-tea drinkers have a shorter life expectancy and should include the beverage to improve their health.

In this regard, Rodríguez Artalejo argues that “studies should be carried out with repeated measurements of tea consumption over time and compare the mortality of non-tea drinkers with the mortality of those who started or increased tea consumption. Their consumption with weather and those who drank tea for many years.”

Black tea is rich in antioxidants Tea is a rich source of healthy plant compounds called polyphenols, which act as an aid in controlling the harmful effects of cell-damaging molecules in the body.

These protective measures reduce the risk of many chronic diseases, including heart disease and dementia. They can help improve brain function, bone density and mental well-being, and reduce the risk of premature brain aging. Britons consume the equivalent of 100 million cups a day, but despite all its known benefits, demand, particularly among young people, has fallen in recent years.

