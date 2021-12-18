“Do not confuse the other’s husband”: they hung the sign of betrayal on him, but they were wrong and the apology march was extraordinary

A woman decided to blame the neighbor “Robamaritos”, For that he hung up a violent passage for all to see. However, the author found this to be wrong and decided to apologize to the accused. A new poster hangs.

The viral extraordinary situation on social networks is its protagonist Maria Iberola, Recipient of offensive message. “Maria Iberola you are a bitch. Don’t mess with someone else’s husband. “Said the first sign that suddenly appeared on the street.

“We apologize to you”, accused of “husband robbery” at the rally, but they regretted

However, after a few days, everything points out that the author is wrong Another march appeared With a dramatic apology. “Maria Iberola, we misunderstood you. We apologize ”, Said the new message with the same font that originally wrote it. Although the difference in colors used for the second message raised some doubts.

How could it not be otherwise, the curious situation soon became a trend on Twitter. There users made all sorts of comments and started speculating What really happened between the author of the posters, her husband and Maria Iberola.

“Okay. He’s bad at blaming without evidence, but he did what many others did not. Apologize after making a mistake”, “he said. Someone on Twitter pointed that out.

Users responded with an unusual apology during the viral march

One Twitter went a long way and compared that chapter to the American Conference on Human Rights, also known as the San Jose Accord in Costa Rica. “The right to correct or reply, Art. 14.1 Contract of San Jose de Costa Rica“, Wrote.

The San Jose Accord in Costa Rica was also cited as the result of a viral apology march

Every time something goes viral on Twitter, there is no shortage of analogies Popular animated series Simpson. In this case, they recalled a line from Homer Simpson: “Marge, I think I hate Michael Jackson! Nerd. The truth is that he sings well and is classic. good evening! He wrote.

The Simpsons’ Conversation on the Highlights of the Extraordinary Virus March

Another user focused on the second poster and abruptly switched to plural: “Getting it wrong is too bad. Who is it? Who created the poster? Who gave you the idea?“, He asked himself.

An extraordinary apology through the march generated all sorts of comments on Twitter

“China Suarez likes this postSaid a Twitter user who decided to compare the unusual situation The actress’ complex love story.

The episode of the viral parade was reminiscent of the romantic past of La China Suarez

One of the theories that has gained much strength among users since the viralization of this particular story Maria Iberola would have sent a second poster to erase her name.

“This is another type of march. The second she had to do it herself”, One tweeter definitely commented.

Speculations and comments about the apology march are viral

In the same vein, one user bet: “I play that the second march was led by Maria Ibarola”.