“As the Alto de Azores continues to expand, the drought will intensify in Spain and Portugal”



El anticyclón de las Azores, —conocido como Azores High o Alto de las Azores— es un área persistente de Atmospheric high pressure over the Atlantic North rodeada de vientos anticiclónicos que dirigen los sistemas meteorológicos Portadores de lluvia y modulan el transporte de humedad oceánica a Europa. La extensión del área de Azores High afecta, por lo tanto, a las precipitaciones en toda Europa occidental, especially durante el invierno.

Un nuevo estudio publicado en Nature Geoscience Meeting observaciones, simulaciones de models y datos de paleoclima que ha allowed Analyzing the changes in the northern Atlantic climate during the last 1,200 years . Los autores encuentra que el Alto de las Azores, al que llaman un “guardián” de las precipitaciones europeas it has expanded as much as the planet has warmed.

The authors find that the Alto de las Azores, which they call a “guardian” of European precipitation, has expanded as the planet has warmed (EFE/Brais Lorenzo).



Los inviernos con un phenomenó máximo de Azores están relacionadas con condición drier winteres en todo el Mediterráneo y un clima more humid en el Reino Unido . Estos extremos se han vuelto más frecuentes since the industrial revolution, increasing from one winter extreme every 10 years in the preindustrial period to one every four years in the XXI century, according to specialists.

“A medida que el Alto de Azores continúa expandiendo, la sequía se intensifará en España y Portugal”, predijeron los autores en su documento. The region will see a decrease of 10 to 20% in winter precipitation during the next century, What will make the agriculture of the region “una de las más vulnerables de Europa” advertiser los autores.

Winter precipitation over the western Mediterranean has decreased in the last decades between 5 and 10 mm per year (EFE/ Miguel Sierra/Archivo)



Europa covers a variety of climates. Most of the continent, including the United Kingdom and a large sector of continental Europe, is characterized by moderate temperatures and humid conditions throughout the year. Mientras tanto, el sur de Europa tiene un clima mediterraneo de veranos calurosos y secos e inviernos freshas y humidos.

Sin embargo, in the last decades, these climates have experienced a change. Las precipitaciones winteres sobre el Mediterráneo occidental have decreased in the last decades between 5 and 10 mm per year, According to the studio. By 2100, an additional drop of 10 to 20% in winter precipitation is expected, with grave implications for agriculture in countries such as Spain and Portugal. Meanwhile, el Reino Unido is experiencing wet winters.

To explore the reason for the recent changes in precipitation in Western Europe, the authors of the study focused on the Azores anticyclone. (que lleva el nombre del archipiélago situado al oeste de Portugal), que está formeda por el aire seco que desciende en los subtrópicos. The Alto de las Azores makes the winds flow in the direction of the clock needles around the north of Africa, the eastern coast of the United States and Western Europe.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has seen an increase in precipitation (EFE).



Los vientos del oeste que viajan través del Atlántico Norte pick up moisture and attract it over Europe, where it falls in the form of rain. The size and intensity of high temperatures in the Azores change year after year, which generates variations in rainfall levels on the continent. .

Caroline Ummenhofer, oceanógrafa física de la Institución Oceanográfica Woods Hole en Estados Unidoses una de las authoras del estudio, e indicó que “un gran Alto de las Azores empuja los sistemas meteorológicos que transportan viento y lluvia más al norte”.

Para determinar los cambios históricos en el nivel Alto de las Azores, the authors compared the pressure at the level of the sea across the Atlantic North in an invierno determined with the long-term average. If the sea level pressure is above a certain threshold, the authors define the Alto de las Azores event as extreme. .

“La modificación de las condiciones climáticas será determinante when it comes to producing food in the future”, said the author (EFE/Nathalia Aguilar).



To demonstrate how it can affect the climate of the North Atlantic, The authors simulated rain and sea level pressure in a winter with a high extreme in the Azores using a group of models called the set of the last millennium.. Así identificaron que un evento extremo como el indicado trae alrededor de 35,3 mm por mes menos de lluvia a la costa occidental de la Península Ibérica, una reducción de alrededor de un tercio.

Los autores también exploraron los Cambios en las Azores desde 1950 Mediate el uso de observaciones de la presión del nivel del sea y la lluvia para comparar su tamaño averageo en 1950-79 y 1980-2007. The winter precipitations on the Western Mediterranean have decreased in the last decades between 5 and 10 mm per year.

Meanwhile, The United Kingdom has seen an increase in precipitation. Finally, the authors investigated what caused the expansion of the Azores. They used climate models to simulate how many extreme high-altitude events in the Azores would have occurred in the last 1,200 years under a variety of different climate conditions.

Research has linked the weakening of these circulations to a reduction in the number of tropical cyclones worldwide (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

The study suggests that the high expansion of the Azores is related to changes in the circulation of Hadley, an important system of atmospheric circulation that hace circular el aire entre el Ecuador y las latitudes medias. As the climate heats up, Las circulaciones de Walker y Hadley se debilitan y se amplían, lo que reduce la mezcla de aire en diferentes altitudes y seca la atmosphere.

La investigation vinculó el debilamiento de estas circulaciones con una reducción en la quantity de cyclones tropicales en todo el mundo. Para Ummenhofer “Los cambios hacia más altas situations de las Azores during the winter are consistent with an expansion of the circulation of Hadley in a more warm climate”.

This phenomenon will make agriculture in the region “one of the most vulnerable in Europe” (Colprensa-Sergio Acero).

Las preocupaciones esenciales sobre las que los científicos de esta investigación centran sus conclusions surround la producción agroindustrial. “The modification of climatic conditions will be decisive when it comes to producing food in the future, and the droughts on one side and the excess of precipitation on the other will be fundamental data to consider what is produced, when and what adaptations must be made.” produceres para cuidar sus cosechas”, concluye Ummenhofer.

