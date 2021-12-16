Denmark is the first EU country to recognize the Merck pill against Covit-19

Treatment for COVID-19, also known as molnupravir, is approved by the Danish Health Authority for at-risk patients (Reuters)

Denmark Became the first country on Thursday European union In allowing treatment Antiviral molluscum contagiosum, From the American laboratory Merck, for patients at risk with symptoms. The drug is sold under the name, in pill form Logevrio, Approved by the Regulator in November EU Approved formally for emergency use, then for marketing.

Logevrio Approved from November United Kingdom And approval is in process To us, But its results, less than expected, led countries to wait. “We recommend treatment with the pill because we believe that the benefits outweigh the risks to patients at high risk of developing Covit-19 disease.Said the leader National Institutes of Health (SST) Kirstine Moll Harboe in a statement.

Denmark The record of cases lives on in waves COVID-19 And the eruption of the new Omigron variant, which is expected to dominate Copenhagen This week. The number of new cases per day was 8,770 on Wednesday, the highest ever recorded for a country of 5.8 million people.

European union

On November 19, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced the approval of the European Union of Merck Covit-19 tablets for emergency use., However full recognition for its commercialization has not yet been obtained. On the other hand, Began evaluation of Pfizer’s anticoagulant tablet, Against the backdrop of a new wave of epidemics in Europe.

These treatments from two American pharmaceutical companies They are highly anticipated, as studies indicate that hospitalization of at-risk patients will reduce mortality and mortality.

According to the EMA Although the Merck tablet has not yet been approved, it has provided “recommendations” so that various EU countries can decide on its use. If there is an increase in infections.

Member States may Use it for the time being, “to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at risk of developing severe form”EMA said in a statement.

“EMA has published this comment Support national authorities who can determine the early use of the drug Before marketing approval, for example, in emergencies, “said the regulator.

But despite that, Merck tablet should not be used by pregnant women or women who are not using contraception And can become pregnant, according to the EMA.

Because the recommendations are explained Overdose of the Merck tablet may “affect the growth and development of the fetus”According to studies, the company said.

(With information from AFP and the media) .-

Continue reading: