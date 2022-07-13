Demonstrators took to the offices of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka who had been named interim president

The police of Sri Lanka fired tear gas to disperse the protesters from the prime minister’s office

Anti-government protesters defied this Wednesday tear gas, water cannons and the declaration of an emergency state and broke into the office of the prime minister, tras la huida del país horas antes del presidente Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The demonstrators demand that the prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resign at the same time as Rajapaksaquien prometíó hacerlo este miércoles, acorralado por la peor crisis económica y política de la historia de esta isla al sur de India.

A group of women and men broke the barrier imposed by the military and penetrated the office by waving country flags (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)



A group of women and men broke the barrier imposed by the military y penetraron en el despacho del prime minister agitando banderas del paísseñalaron testigos a la AFP, a pesar de que la policía y el ejército intentó detenerlos lanzándoles gas lacrimógeno y cañones de agua.

A group of women and men broke the barrier imposed by the military and penetrated the office by waving country flags.

(REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Anti-government protesters also stormed the headquarters of Sri Lanka’s main public television channel y aparecieron brevemente en emissions al aire, según imágenes de esa chaina.

The Srilanquesa police launched tear gas against the demonstrators, who demanded that the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resign as he promised to do so Rajapaksa (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

On Saturday, a crowd invaded the presidential palace.

The prime minister Wickremesinghenombrado presidente interino según announced by the Parliament, asked the army and the police “que hagan lo necesario para restablecer el orden”en una declaración televisada.

The demonstrators sing in front of the palace of the prime minister of Sri Lanka

Los manifestantes “quieren impedir que cumpla con mis responsabilidades como presidente en funciones. No podemos permitir que los fascistas tomen el control”, pointed out.

Wickremesinghe was named interim president, the reason for the departure of Rajapaksa

Sin embargo, frente a la oficina del prime minister el clima era tranquilo, con Demonstratores cantando y distribuyendo agua y comida a los policías y militares.

Los Manifestantes Entregan Galletas Y Agua A La Policía Y Las Fuerzas Armadas De Sri Lanka

Antes, un portavoz de su oficina indicó a la AFP que se declaraba el estado de emergency para hacer frente a la situación del país.

De su ladothe police announced a toque de queda por tiempo indeterminado en la provincia occidental, donde está Colombo, to contain the protests.

La Constitución prevé, en caso de renuncia del presidente, que el The Prime Minister assumes this position in an interim manner until the election by the Parliament of a deputy who will exercise power until the end of the current mandate.es decir noviembre de 2024.

Festejos

Rajapaksa, 73, left with his wife and a bodyguard aboard an Antonov-32 plane that took off from Colombo’s international airport. aseguraron funcionadores de migración.

“Se sellaron sus pasaportes y embarcaron en el vuelo especial de la fuerza aérea”, said an official to the AFP.

El presidente de Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa

A source from the airport of Malé, the capital of the Maldives, confirmed a AFP la llegada del presidentequien fue trasladado a un sitio no revelado después de terrizar en ese archipelago situado al sureste de Sri Lanka, en el océano Índico.

The plane was held for more than an hour on the runway without being able to take off after a confusion over permission to land in the Maldives, according to airport officials.

“Hubo momentos de tensioni pero al fin y al cabo todo terminó bien”, indicated an airport manager who did not want to reveal his identity.

At the same time, la multituda continuaba agolpándose en el palacio presidencial en una atmosphere festive.

People visit the president’s house after the departure of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in the midst of the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. 13 de julio de 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“La gente está muy contenten, porque esas personas robaron a nuestro país”explained Kingsley Samarakoon, a 74-year-old public employee.

“Robaron demasiado dinero, miles y miles de millones”, he added.

Pero este hombre no tiene mucha esperanza en la capacidad de Sri Lanka de salir rapide de la crisis. “¿Cómo van dirigir el país sin dinero? “Es un problema”asserted.

Sala VIP

La partida del presidente was complicated. El martes was rejected in a humiliating manner by immigration agents at the airport in Colombo.

Los empleados de immigration They denied access to the VIP room to sell their passport. Rajapaksa wanted to avoid the public terminal for fear of una reaction adversa de la gente.

Como no renunció, Rajapaksa still enjoys presidential immunity.

Vehicles parked in front of the VIP terminal of the Maldives airport in Malé, Maldives, on July 13, 2022 in this screenshot obtained from a video from social networks. (Hathaavees via REUTERS)

The mandator and his wife spent the night before the trip at a military base near the international airport after having lost four flights with the destination of the United Arab Emirates.

His brother Basil, who resigned in April from his position as minister of finance, also could not board a plane to Dubai.

En su huida, el presidente esrilanqués dejó atrás un maletín lleno de documents y con 17,85 milliones de rupias (49.000 euros)que ahora están bajo custodia de las authorities.

Rajapaksa is accused of bad management of the economyllevando al país al caos ya una crisis profunda por la falta de divisas, lo que hace imposible financier las importaciones of essential products for the population of 22 million inhabitants.

Sri Lanka declared a moratorium on its debt 51.000 million dollars en abril y está en negociaciones con el International Monetary Fund (FMI) to receive a loan.

In addition, el país casi agotó sus reservas de combustible And the government ordered the closure of non-essential administrations and schools to reduce displacement.

SEGUIR LEYENDO: