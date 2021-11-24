Declared Hezbollah a terrorist organization in Australia

Australia classifies the Hezbollah group as a “terrorist organization.”

The Australian government announced on Wednesday Hezbollah-Lebanese and neo-Nazi-affiliated The Pace Islamic group of terrorist organizations, Founded in 2018 in the United States.

In a televised conference, Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews said The decision comes as the country opens its borders, Closed since the onset of the epidemic Increase the concentration of the crowd and the risk of attacks.

Andrews noted Hezbollah “continues to threaten terrorist attacks and support terrorist organizations”Therefore, he declared that the whole organization has military and civilian weapons.

Measurement refers to a The current ban on the sale of weapons to these groups should be extended With considerable political power in Lebanon.

Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews

The Minister confirmed the intention of the government This is not to create fear among the citizens, but to protect their safety and not to undermine our security. Against the risk of a terrorist attack.

Hezbollah (“God’s party”) Shia Islamic movement born in 1985 in the structure of the war in Lebanon It aims to fight Israel and US-led Western forces with the help of Iran.

This system There is a political party in Lebanon, as well as many voluntary organizations, schools, a secret service and powerful militants He was involved in the armed struggle against Israel and the wars in Bosnia and Syria.

Movement It is considered a terrorist group by the European Union (military only), the United States, Canada, Argentina, Paraguay and Japan., Among others, but not by other countries such as China, Cuba, Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

The Australian government has deepened its alliance with the United States in recent months. He did not elaborate on why he is making this decision now, amid a severe political and economic crisis in Lebanon.

Hezbollah (“God’s Party”) is a Shiite Islamic movement born out of the 1985 war in Lebanon.

The Minister explained about The Pace Committee “This is a violent, racist and neo-Nazi group that, according to security agencies, is planning terrorist attacks.”

“Basic It has been banned as a terrorist organization by the governments of Canada and the United KingdomHe added.

Basic (“La Pace”) Created by American neo-Nazi activist Rinaldo Nazaro, believed to be in Russia, And is active in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe with a hegemonic ideology that suggests the creation of white ethnic-states through violent action.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

Continue reading: