November 28, 2022

Data from Ukraine indicate that Russia is going through its worst moment

Los Ukrainian Armed Forces They said on Monday that they killed about 600 Russian Army In recorded battles During the last dayRaises up A total of about 88,000 Dead Russian soldiers From the start of the attackAlways according to kyiv data, it is not managed by Moscow.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army mentioned about 590 Russian soldiers in a message on its account on the social network Facebook. “Dissolved” On the previous day, the total “Around 87,900“.

