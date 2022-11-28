Data from Ukraine indicate that Russia is going through its worst moment

Los Ukrainian Armed Forces They said on Monday that they killed about 600 Russian Army In recorded battles During the last dayRaises up A total of about 88,000 Dead Russian soldiers From the start of the attackAlways according to kyiv data, it is not managed by Moscow.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army mentioned about 590 Russian soldiers in a message on its account on the social network Facebook. “Dissolved” On the previous day, the total “Around 87,900“.

Likewise, since the beginning of the invasion, 2,908 battle tanks, 1,899 artillery systems, 209 anti-aircraft defense systems and 395 self-propelled and armored multiple rocket launchers have been destroyed.

On the other hand, he mentioned that they too have been destroyed 278 aircraft, 261 helicopters, 1,555 drones, 531 cruise missiles, 16 ships, 4,416 vehicles and fuel tanks and 163 pieces of equipment Special.

“Data is being updated. Attack the resident. Let’s win together. Our strength lies in the truth,” said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army under the command of the President Volodymyr ZelenskyIn the framework of recent Ukrainian developments in the areas of Kherson and Kharkov regions.

Related news

DPA. 2760488