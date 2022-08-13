Daniel Ortega’s regime continues attacks on the Catholic Church and prohibits a procession in Managua

A woman participates in a mass in honor of the Virgin of Fatima in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Managua, Nicaragua (REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas)

The Police of Nicaragua prohibited a Catholic procession planned for Saturdayen un momento crítico de las relaciones entre el régimen de Daniel Ortega y los bispos.

The Church said on Friday in a communique The National Police did not allow the event, on the occasion of the Marian congress and the final of the pilgrimage to the image of Our Lady of Fátima, for “por motivos de seguridad interna”.

El obispo Rolando Alvarezcrítico de Ortega, es objeto de una investigación policial por el suposuto delito de conspiración y se mantiente desde hace dos semanas cercado por tropas policiales en el Palacio Episcopal de la diócesis que dirige en el norte del país.

La Iglesia called its parishioners to concentrate in the Cathedral of Managua, the largest Catholic temple of the Central American country, to pray for the institution and the country.

“La Arquidiocesis de Managua giving testimony of tolerance and spirit of peace, in the circumstances that currently live nuestra patria, hace saber a nuestros sacerdotes y los fieles católicos, que la Policía Nacional ha comunicada nos que por motivo de seguridad interna no se permite el desarrollo de la procesión programmed para las 07.00 hours del 13 de agosto”, explicó esa diócesis que dirige el cardinal Nicaraguan, Leopoldo Brenesen una declaration.

Por tanto, la Arquidiócesis de Managua invited a todos los fieles católicos a ofrecer hoy una jornada de ayuno y oración “por la conversion de todos”, y asistir mañana “directamente a Catedral de Managua, llegando a pie o en sus vehículos particulares, haciéndolo de forma pacifica para rezar por la Iglesia y Nicaragua”.

El cardinal Nicaraguan, Leopoldo Brenes (EFE/Mario López)

Desde 2018 cuando iniciaron las protestas contra el régimen de Ortega y la Iglesia servió como mediatora, las relaciones entre las partes se han agrietado. A bishop is in exile together with several priests and others are locked in seminaries and parishes.

The regime pointed out to several priests and bishops to conspire and the Church asked for justice for more than 360 people who died during the protests.la majojos oppositores a manos de civiles armedos loyales a Ortega, según organisms de derechos humanos.

En las ultimas semanas the regime, through the organ rector of telecommunications, took seven Catholic broadcasters off the air. Antes had done the same thing with the Catholic channel, besides expelling from the country several religious women who had works of charity in the Central American country.

The procession

The procession convened for tomorrow with the image of la virgen de Fátima saldría del colegio Cristo Rey hasta el atrio de la Catedral de Managua, en un recorrido de unos dos kilometres.

A replica of the image of the Virgin of Fátima, brought from her Sanctuary in Portugal, arrived in Nicaragua in January 2020 como parte de una intensa jornada de oración por la paz y la unidad en este país centroamericano.

The procession convened for tomorrow with the image of the Virgin of Fátima will walk from the Cristo Rey school to the atrium of the Cathedral of Managua (REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas)

The Portuguese replica of the Virgin of Fátima, which will travel to Nicaragua for 18 months to commemorate the Marian Jubilee Year, from January 25 to July 25, 2021, has remained in the country, without embargo, for 30 months.

It is the third time that a Portuguese image of the Virgin of Fátima has visited Nicaragua in 74 yearsand the second en un viaje directo desde su lugar de origen en Portugal.

La replica de la virgen de Fátima arrived in Nicaragua in the midst of a sociopolitical crisis that erupted in April 2018, de la que el Ejecutivo de Daniel Ortega ha responsabilizado, entre otros, a los bispos locales.

The Catholic community represents 58.5% of the 6.5 million inhabitants of Nicaraguaaccording to the last national census.

