Cross-accusations, proposals and tension: A week after the vote in Chile, Cast and Borick star in last debate

The last presidential debate is taking place in Chile ahead of the referendum on Monday, Sunday the 19th. Face to face in between Gabriel Boric and Jose Antonio Cast It started quietly, with candidates answering questions and respecting the time allotted for speaking and presenting their ideas. However, the meeting between the two politicians took on a somewhat aggressive tone, with attacks and accusations from each other.

You can watch the debate from anywhere in the world through channels like Television National de Chile, TVN (National Television Association).TVN.clLocal time is from 20:00 (23.00 GMT). It lasts 2 hours and 15 minutes and the first respondent by lottery is Gabriel Borick.

Journalists in charge of running the venue: Matthias del Rio Through TVN, Soledat Onetto By Mega, Daniel Mathamala by Chilevisión e Evan Valenzuela On Channel 13. The program has eight sections with different themes: Two economies, four societies and two politics.

During the first volume of the discussion, four thematic sections were dealt with: administration, government programs, taxes and the cost of living.

Borick and Cast during a discussion

When asked which of Chile’s presidents has been hailed as the leader of the last 30 years, candidate Borick Michael Bachelet responded.

“I have a good idea of ​​what a second bachelor government is, ambitious reforms have been implemented, and they are paying off”, Dijo Boric.

Journalists in charge of moderating the debate reminded Cost of the hateful and violent words of a Member of Parliament elected from his department.

“We were very clear in condemning the claims of Johannes Kaiser, and we also condemned the ridicule and humor in the very bad taste they made with Gloria Naveel.. We recommend Gonzalo de la Carrera to be careful with the publications, “said Cast.

The file photo, taken on November 21, shows dozens of Chilean citizens exercising their right to vote in the first round of the presidential election when they went to the polls in Santiago de Chile. Broad Front (Left) candidate Gabriel Borick received 25.8% of the vote, while far-right Republican candidate Jose Cost received 27.9% of the vote. EFE / Elvis Gonzalez



Boric attacked Cast and reminded him that without his support the politician Johannes Kaiser would not have been elected Member of Parliament.

Regarding social distribution in Chile, Cast assured that the situation would not have been so bad if this had happened during his presumptive decree.

The right-wing candidate also revised what his policy would be on issues related to women.

“It stands in a line. We have always respected and defended the rights of women on the issue of women. We expressed it differently in the initial plan, adjusted and maintained it to strengthen it, and we are going to do the same.Him, ”Cast said.

The left-wing candidate defended himself against allegations by reporters from members of the Borico political department about the cancellation of the Porto Ideas Festival in Vina del Mar due to funding from the Israeli embassy: “If it was due to protests. Semitic censorship, I consider it unacceptable.

Regarding the handling of the epidemic, Cast Pinera praised the government’s handling, which is recognized regionally and globally.

“We have and the health team led by Paula Dasa I have no experience in the number of these pioneer (…) vaccines.. I know that the vaccination program launched by the government is one of the most successful in the world and we are going to continue it. We have a person with continuity, ”Cast said.

Further 15 million Chilean population They are being called to vote in the presidential election in one more week Uncertain Y Important Since returning to democracy, With two candidates outside the traditional parties and two completely opposite country proposals.

The former student leader has won in recent polls released before the election ban Gabriel Borick, Letter from Frende Amblio and the Communist Party, came in second with 25.8% of the vote, compared to 27.9% in the first round on November 21. Jose Antonio Cast, Far-right Republican.

However, experts warn that the results will be very tight and will be limited by a vote.. It has always been said that whoever gets the most votes in the first round will get La Monet (the seat of government) –Something that has been going on since 1999-, but this time it was different because the difference between the two candidates was very small.

Awareness of Parliamentary fragmentation In the first round, more than 30% of the electorate chose the moderate option. Both candidates have softened their speeches in order to get closer to the central electorate.

Candidates for the presidency of Chile include Republican far-right Jose Antonio Cast (i), and left-wing alumni leader Gabriel Boric (r), who are taking part in the broader presidential debate. The first since they went on a second tour organized today by the Chile Broadcasting Association (ARCHI) in Santiago (Chile). EFE / Elvis Gonzalez



Cast, a staunch defender of the neoliberal model established during the dictatorship (1973-1990) and a strong supporter of migration and violence, began promising to drastically reduce taxes, but later said he would qualify and do so. “Gradually.” His notes, however, remain the same Donald Trump Y Jair Bolzano, And more than once he has defended the General Augusto Pinochet. Borik, meanwhile, with a feminist and environmental accent, yearns for a welfare state like Europe, and had to pay more attention to public safety issues.

Regardless of the temperance of recent weeks, the future president will lead a very left-wing government Salvador Allende (1970-1973) or far right Pinochet.

Both Cast and Borick are members of recently formed organizations, and this is the first time the traditional center-left and center-right parties have returned to democracy. They stay away from fighting.

The far right was able to quickly gather the support of the ruling right Sebastian Chichel He was fourth in November. In recent weeks he has been called the Under Secretary of Health on his campaign faces General, Bala Dasa, Or mayor of the Provinces’ capital neighborhood, Evelyn Mehta.

It took Borik a little more, but he finally got the support of the old concert, The center-left coalition that led the country between 1990 and 2010.

Signature of eminent physician Ischia Chiches As a campaign manager, he has been shocked by the former student leader and the former president’s praise Ricardo Lagos.

The big question is what 12.8% of voters will do Franco Paris, A controversial economist who surprisingly ranked third, despite campaigning on social media from his home in Alabama, USA, without setting foot in Chile.

In elections 2013, When he last appeared, Paris did not field himself for any candidate, although 70% of his electorate went to the conservative Evelyn Matthew, who lost to the Socialists. Michael Bachelet.

Experts say Paris has captured the penal referendum and that his voter profile is mostly young people from the north of the country. With the local referendum and the voluntary referendum in question, participation was unknown: only 47% of those invited to the first round went to the polls.

(With information from EFE)

