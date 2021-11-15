Crisis on Poland-Belarus border: US, EU announce new sanctions against Lukashenko regime

Polish soldiers guard Belarus’ border as thousands of migrants try to cross (Photo: Europa Press)

The countries of the European Union (EU) must accept the new sanctions against Belarus “in the coming days” Migration crisis triggered on the eastern frontiers of the campThe head of European diplomacy, Joseph Borel, said this Monday.

According to the officer, The new set of sanctions includes a “significant number” of Belarusian citizens and companies that are “convenient to cross the border illegally into the EU”..

Borel spoke after a meeting of 27 foreign ministers in Brussels.

The European Union (EU) has accused Belarus of organizing the emigration in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Alexander Lukashenko’s regime last year., After brutal repression and imprisonment by the enemy, he denies.

“We can now particularly take into account the exploitation of vulnerable immigrants and the ease with which they cross the border illegally into the EU.“Notified Borel, Specifying”Aggression Mixed“From Belarus.

Belarus is “actively” working to repatriate migrants from the EU-Belarus border., Alexander Lukashenko has promised to rule for 30 years and be re-elected in August 2020. Not recognized by Europeans for various irregularities during elections.

The European sanctions imposed after the election against the officials responsible for the Belarusian regime affect 166 people, including Lukashenko. Freezing the assets of those allowed and barring entry into the EU.

Also applicable from EU June Sanctions on key Belarusian potassium, oil and tobacco sectors. It also banned Belarusian airlines from accessing its airspace and airports.

Also, Lukashenko spoke by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday.Belarus State News Agency reported. Citing the telegram channel closest to the presidency, the agency Felda He said the two leaders talked for about an hour.

According to the Belarusian media, Merkel and Lukashenko talked about how to resolve the migration crisis And the German leader stressed the need to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants on the border.

Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross from Belarus to Poland for months. Tension increased during the week Coordinated efforts to finally cross over ran into Polish border guards.

The EU accuses Minsk of deliberately organizing the crisis, particularly encouraging immigrants to the EU on visas and flights from Iraq.

Before Borel speaks, The head of German diplomacy, Haiko Moss, on Monday promised that the acceptance of new and concrete sanctions against Belarus was “inevitable.”

Faced with the opportunity, Lukashenko responded: “We never did that (we are planning a migration crisis) and We do not want to do that. If they want to scare us with sanctions, they think I’m kidding, but there is no such thing.S ”.

The Belarusian president recently said he was ready to cut off Russian gas traffic to Europe via his country.But Moscow quickly downplayed the scope of the threat.

In any case, Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged Europeans to resume talks with Belarusians to find a way out..

The Kremlin further denied the allegations Poland, Sees Russia behind the crisis amid Russian-Western tensions.

Meanwhile, Belarusian airline Belavia announced this Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans and Yemenis can no longer travel from Dubai to Belarus.

“Citizens of Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen and Syria will not be allowed to board flights from Dubai to Belarus from November 14, 2021, as per the decision of the competent authorities of the United Arab Emirates,” he said. A statement.

Turkey had already adopted a similar move last week following pressure from European diplomacy.. In addition, the private Syrian company Sam Wings Airlines also banned its flights to Minsk.

On the other hand, Poland will begin construction of a wall on its border with Belarus in December, with work to be completed by the first half of 2022.The home minister said in a statement on Monday.

This is a play “Absolutely strategic And a priority investment in the security of the country and its citizens, “said Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

The contracts will be signed on December 15, he added Construction of the boundary wall will begin later that month. It works 24 hours a day.

The wall will cost 353 million euros ($ 407 million). And it will be 180 km long, more or less half of the common boundary. Parliament approved the construction last month.

