November 26, 2022

East Valley Times

Complete News World

Creole riot: Argentinians disguise themselves as sheikhs in Qatar

Arzu 56 mins ago 1 min read

A group of friends traveled Qatar To fulfill their dream of seeing the World Cup, beyond regretting Argentina’s national team’s bitter start, they wanted a local feel.

They bought tunics, locals and fans from all over the world started asking them for photos, and started a business.

Themes

See also  Elizabeth II dies: They make the first transfer of the Queen's body as part of several days of tributes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Gunman kills three, injures 11 at two schools in Brazil: Attacker flees

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

An expert explains why a herd of goats keeps walking in circles

1 day ago Arzu
5 min read

How it affects your sex life and 6 tips to talk about it

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Creole riot: Argentinians disguise themselves as sheikhs in Qatar

56 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Gunman kills three, injures 11 at two schools in Brazil: Attacker flees

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

An expert explains why a herd of goats keeps walking in circles

1 day ago Arzu
5 min read

How it affects your sex life and 6 tips to talk about it

1 day ago Arzu