Crearon un pez robot para reducir la contamination en los océanos | How it works and in which cases it could be used

A group of researchers from the University of Sichuan, in China, developed a robotic fish that could eliminate microplastic particles present in the water, and that would be of great help to prevent a large part of this type of pollution present in the oceans.

El desarrollo no es un punto menor si se tiene en cuenta que se estima que una persona adulta ingiere junto con sus alimentos unos Five grams of plastic every week, lo que representaproximately el tamaño de una tarjeta crédito. Así se desprende de un estudio realized en 2019 por Dalberg, a pedido de la Organization Mundial de Conservation. Esto tiene una explanation: The presence of microplastics in all ecosystems of the planet.

Los microplastics son las tiny particles that come off larger plastic items, such as bottles or synthetic clothing. Estas particles, que amenazan al medio ambiente y la salud animal y humana, proceden de la decomposition de productos de plástico manufacturados y de residuos industriales. Y llega a nuestros alimentos y bebidas que se consumen. Esto hizo que se encuentro en la sangre humana y hasta en los pulmones.

In the middle of this complex panorama, researchers from the University of Sichuan, China, developed a robotic fish capable of Eliminar las particles de microplastic en el agua. Incluso, affirmaron que esta misma tecnologia puesta en marcha de forma masiva podría ayudar a limpiar la Pollution in the oceans of all the world.

How does the pez robot work?

The robots have a size of just 1.3 centimeters, are aquatic and designed to attack microplastic particles. Por eso, este pequeño pez robot es ideal para eliminar ese tipo de polución, ya que a su paso absorbe todos los contaminantes que encuentra.

The scientists hope now that the fish robot not only collects microplastics beyond the surface of the water, but also at deeper levels, and provides information that analyzes marine pollution in real time.

In addition, con algunas adaptaciones hasta podría usarse también en operaciones biomédicas, delicatas o peligrosas.

El pez robot is controlled by light, turning on and off a laser of almost infrared light. The tail of the fish moves from one side to another and achieves the necessary propulsion for swimming.

It is capable of moving up to 2.76 times its size per second, faster than the majority of similar bland artificial robots.

Además, es Biodegradable and biocompatiblees decir que si se lo comen otros peces, puede ser digerido sin daños, ya que está hecho de polyurethaneo.