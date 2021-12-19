Covid: Omigron variant “spreads at lightning speed” in Europe

Prime Minister Jean Costex warned on Friday that the Omigron variant was “spreading at lightning speed” in Europe and would become a dominant strain in France early next year. With nearly 15,000 confirmed cases this Friday of the Omigron variant, it remains the most affected country in the region so far.

Health officials across the continent are preparing for a new wave of epidemics. This Saturday, The Netherlands became the country with the most drastic measures The imposition of the lockdown so far against omicron will, in principle, last until mid-January. Like other countries Germany and Ireland announced new restrictions on Friday Should try to control the situation.

According to the latest figures provided by the European Union (EU), more than 89 million cases and 1.5 million deaths in Europe are related to Govt-19.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told a news conference on Friday that his country “.Be prepared for a challenge“You have not seen it yet. His healthcare organization has named France, Norway and Denmark as” high risk “countries due to the increase in epidemics. More than 42,000 cases were reported in Germany on Saturday and 50,000 new epidemics on Friday.

In Ireland, One-third of new cases are due to new variation, President Michael Martin has promised that “we can see infections at a higher rate than we have seen to date.” The warnings come mostly for the third day in a row, with the UK reporting more than 93,000 Govt-19 infections, largely due to the Omigron variant.

About 10% of new cases are by Omigron

For its part, France closed its borders The story of people coming from the UK for business or tourism, at the terminals in the port of Dover in the UK, and at Eurostar train service, when people tried to enter France before the ban came into force.

Massive events create anxiety. Reuters / BBC Mundo

The French were not the only ones to tighten their grip. Earlier this week, they announced that visitors from the EU, even those who had been vaccinated, would have to present a negative Govt-19 test upon arrival.

Hours before the new rules go into effect, Costex said it was part of a series of measures to restrict travel. Prevents waves of infections.

The full vaccine is required to reduce the gap between the second and third doses of the vaccine and to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport.

Also, all official year-end celebrations and fireworks were canceled.

Costex added that the government would announce new measures next year to address lingering suspicions about those who refuse to be vaccinated.

“It is unacceptable that the refusal of millions of French people to be vaccinated could endanger the lives of an entire country,” he said.

This Saturday, French Health Minister Olivier Véran believed that 7 to 10% of newly confirmed infections in the country are due to the Omigran variant.

Netherlands

Meanwhile, the Netherlands imposed imprisonment during Christmas this Saturday.

Schools, bars, restaurants, non-essential businesses and other public places will be closed from this Sunday until mid-January.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the restrictions “inevitable.”

Omigran is expected to become the dominant mutant in the country by January.

There were large vehicles in the port of Dover on Friday as people tried to enter France before the new travel restrictions came into effect. Reuters / BBC Mundo

From the end of November, the Netherlands ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and most shops from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am.

The country recorded more than 15,400 infections on Friday, lower than in previous days, but much higher than any other time during the epidemic.

As the Dutch health system is busy with the arrival of Govit-19 patients, all activities except regular visits and emergency operations have been postponed.

Ireland

The Department of Hospitality in Ireland has said it will be affected by the new rules, which will come into force on Monday, which will be mandatory for pubs, restaurants, theaters and theaters. Closes every day at 8:00 p.m..

The move was criticized by some politicians in Ireland’s ruling coalition, who said the new rules would encourage more meetings in homes.

Similarly, sports facilities should operate at 50% of their capacity or with an attendance limit of 5,000 people.

Wedding celebrations are only allowed until midnight, with a maximum of 100 guests.

Ireland already has a limit of four families allowed to live together in one house.

Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday the government would announce financial assistance to support companies affected by the new rules.