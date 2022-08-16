Covid-19: They approve first vaccine against omicron variant | It is manufactured by modern laboratory

UK approves new generation of vaccines against Covid-19. It is a “Bivalent” booster doseMade by American lab Moderna to deliver the vaccine Against the original strain of the virus, and at the same time against a specific variant, in this case the Omicron variant.

The UK Medicines Regulator is the first to approve a bivalent vaccine, the lab celebrated as a milestone worldwide. The Omicron that originated in South Africa – the variant that caused the last wave of Covid-19 illnesses – is the most prevalent strain in Europe, and for this reason, the lab is focusing on developing a “bipolar” application with that specificity.

Vaccine against all subtypes of Omicron

The new formula, according to the British regulator, Omicron “generates a strong immune response” against the original strain of the virus and Omicron, including subtypes BA.4 and BA.5.. The vaccine is approved by the Regulatory Commission for booster doses for adults.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ruled in this regard. Pfizer/BioEntech is in the process of approving an anti-covid vaccine by the end of September against two subtypes of the rapidly spreading omicron strain, BA.4 and BA.5.

Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, celebrated the decision as a “crucial role” that these “new generation” vaccines could play in protecting against Covid-19.

British officials pointed out that side effects were “generally mild”. and similar to that observed in the original sera.

