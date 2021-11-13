COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Europe and some governments are preparing ahead of Christmas

Europe continues to see an increase in COVID-19 infections and countries prepare for action before Christmas

Europe has once again become a hotbed of epidemics, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular locks before Christmas. This raises the question of whether vaccines alone are sufficient to control COVID-19.

Europe accounts for more than half of the world’s average 7-day infections and more than half of all recent deaths, according to one estimate Reuters. This is the highest level since April last year, When the virus first spread in Italy.

Governments and businesses are concerned that a prolonged epidemic could lead to a weaker economic recovery. Countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic take action or plan To slow down progress.

The announcement was made by the caretaker Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte Partial imprisonment for the first three weeks on Saturday, First in Western Europe since summer. “ The virus is everywhere and must be fought everywhere ”, Rutte said in a speech Friday night.

Europe has once again become the epicenter of the epidemic

There are new concerns about what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as “storm clouds” in Europe on Friday The period when successful vaccination campaigns ceased before the winter months And fever season.

About 65% of the population of the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, have two levels, according to EU data, but The pace has slowed in recent months.

Acceptance in southern European countries is close to 80%, but Suspicions are a hindrance to deployment in Central and Eastern Europe and Russia, This led to eruptions that could disrupt the medical service.

Infections are also on the rise in Germany, France and the Netherlands It proves challenging even for governments with high acceptance rates, The disappointing belief that vaccines will signify a return to normal.

Definitely, Hospital admissions and deaths are much lower than they were a year ago Large variations in the use of vaccines and boosters by country and social distance measures make it difficult to make decisions for the entire region.

More than half of the world’s average 7-day infections are in Europe and half of all recent deaths

However, virologists and public health experts said Reuters That the culprit is probably Combination of low-dose vaccines, lowering immunity among early vaccinators and covering complacency and distance Governments relaxed restrictions on frying over the summer.

“If there’s anything to learn from this, you don’t have to take your eyes off the ball.”Said Lawrence Young, a virologist at the Warwick School of Medicine in the UK.

The latest World Health Organization report for the week of November 7 shows that Cases have increased only in Europe, including Russia. 7%, other regions reported declines or steady trends.

Similarly, the report a 10% increase in deaths, Reported lower in other regions.

Dark overview Causing cold in businesses and governments, fearing that a protracted epidemic could derail a weak economic recovery. Especially now that Atlantic flights have resumed and the borders have begun to reopen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed concern over the increase in Govt-19 cases in Europe

Reported in Germany Some cities have again canceled Christmas markets, When The Netherlands may close theaters and theaters and stop major events And advance the closure of cafes and restaurants.

Most EU countries Additional vaccines are given to the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. But scientists said expanding them to large segments of the population and adolescents should be a priority to avoid activities such as imprisonment.

“The real urgency is to expand the number of people who have been vaccinated as much as possible.” Said Carlo Federico Berno, head of microbiology and immunological diagnosis at Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome.

By Josephine Mason and Emilio Barodi

(With Reuters information)

Continue reading: