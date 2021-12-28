COVID-19 can reduce isolation days in patients: experts are skeptical

Isolated for 10 days to prevent infection. At CDC they reduced it to 5 (REUTERS / Jeenah Moon)

In the United States, 38% of the population has not yet reached the vaccination schedule against COVID-19, and there is an increase in infections caused by the Omicron variant of the corona virus concern. That increase led to more flights being canceled at the end of the year due to the number of staff affected by the corona virus.

Faced with that situation, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Shortened the number of days It is recommended that both patients with Covit-19 and those in close contact be isolated. Isolation is a measure that helps reduce the spread of the virus to others. Is it convenient to reduce the isolation to only 5 days?

Dr. Topol noted that there is a lack of scientific evidence to justify the small-scale isolation of those with infection and close contacts.

Renowned Analyst Eric Topol, The founder and director of the Scripps Translational Science Institute in La Jolla, California, USA, expressed his own disagreement on the action taken on the confirmed cases of COVID-19. He wrote on Twitter: Data supporting the new CDC isolation period of 5 days without negative testing ”and showed a blank image. He suggested that there was no scientific research evidence yet to verify the new recommendation.

One of the new CDC recommendations If a person is diagnosed with Govt-19 infection, they should isolate themselves and stay at home for 5 days. This recommendation applies to everyone regardless of vaccine status. After those 5 days of isolation, if the person has no symptoms or his symptoms have healed, they can leave the house. But for another 5 days you should wear a mask or cinstrap while you are with others. Instead, the CDC warned that if the person had the flu, they should stay home until it was gone.

When, If a person is at risk of infection due to close contact with another infected with Govit-19 disease, he should be isolated for only 5 days. Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech The vaccine is recommended only for those who have completed more than 6 months of the vaccination schedule and have not received a third booster dose. Also 2 months ago Johnson & Johnson received the single dose vaccine for those who did not receive a booster and for those who were not vaccinated.

The United States CDC made different recommendations for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals (REUTERS / Hannah Beier / Archive)

Those in close contact should stay home for 5 days. Previously, they had to be 10 days. After that, the person should wear a mask or cinstrap when meeting others for the next 5 days. The CDC agrees that if they cannot be alone, close contact should wear the mask for 10 days. The test should be performed on the fifth day of stay with the person infected with Govit-19. If symptoms appear, you should be tested and stay at home.

However, If a person is infected with the virus and has been in close contact with a confirmed Covit-19 patient, and he or she has had a booster dose, or has completed the schedule with Pfizer or Moderna Covit-19 vaccines in the last 6 months, or has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last 2 months, you do not need to isolate. The CDC recommends that you wear the mask when you are with others for 10 days, and if possible you should be tested on the fifth day. If they have symptoms, the person should be tested and stay at home.

Officers of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pointed out that the change in orientation was corrected according to the AP agency, to the growing evidence of corona virus victims It is most contagious two days before and three days after the onset of symptoms . Should the same recommendation be made in South American countries?

In Argentina, it is already being assessed whether the isolation duration change is appropriate. As reported Infobe Analia Riarde, National Director of Epidemiology at the nation’s Ministry of Health: “We are doing just that. When we have definitions, they are spread out. ”

Health Minister Carla Visotti spoke on the radio FM Urbana Play, He said today: “We are constantly reviewing it, especially at this point The vaccine plays a role, the uniqueness of the Omicron variant and the mild nature of the cases. In dealing with contagion, it is no longer isolations, but isolations, that cause harm. Sources in the Crdoba Ministry of Health said Infobe They estimate the reduction of the isolation protocol to 7 days.

In Argentina, there are 7 jurisdictions with the highest risk of infection due to the increase in Covit-19 cases (EFE / Demian Alday Estévez).



For the doctor Gabriela Encink, Of the Infectiology Commission of the Argentine Society of Pediatrics (SAP) “The CDC is now isolated for only 5 days for patients with Covit-19 disease and for close contact with the full vaccine and booster doses. “Based on adding 48 hours before and 3 days after the onset of symptoms in a person. Also tight contacts should only be insulated for 5 days. This is for those who have already been fully vaccinated.

On the possibility of this being done in Argentina, Dr. Encink commented: “So far 10 days have been isolated for those with Govt-19 and close contacts. In our country, we have to wait for the Ministry of Health to decide what action to take.

For Dr. Angela Gentile, National Commission for Vaccine Safety and the Argentine Society of Pediatrics, “Spending 10 to 5 days alone is not enough . Because there are a lot of asymptomatic cases at the moment. “. Conversation today with Infobe, Gentile said: “I recommend 7-day isolation and PCR to detect asymptomatic events.”

Doctor Javier Farina, From the Argentine Society of Infectiology, only acknowledges the isolation change made by the CDC for narrow cases, but not for those with COVID-19. “It is reasonable to reduce the isolation period to five days for close contact and it is reasonable to test five days later with a Covit-19 confirmed patient. This change was due to the shorter incubation period in the new varieties. Than the previous one. More than 90% of close contacts get a positive test within the first five days, ”said Farina Infobe.

However, Based on the current scientific evidence, Farina felt that reducing the isolation to 5 days would not be beneficial for those with Covit-19. “In the light of current knowledge I do not see this as an adequate measure: people with COVID-19 may be affected until the 10th day after the onset of symptoms, so currently 5 days of isolation may not be enough.

Mirna Piclion, A physician and researcher at the INBIRS Institute, which affiliates with the medical faculty of the University of Connaught and Buenos Aires, commented: “Health controls are essential and help prevent corona virus outbreaks. We are in a new environment, with access to different types of corona virus and vaccines. Anyway, Isolation of positive or suspicious cases and proper use of the mask will be important. On the one hand, there are those who do not have a single dose or vaccine. On the other hand, isolation and sinstrap are necessary to prevent the spread and the emergence of new variants.

In countries like Argentina, the Omicron variant began to erupt, but the delta also spread. Therefore, experts say that changing the isolation time should take into account cycle variations

Dr. According to Bigillon, “the wave of the Omigron variant majority and the high vaccination rate against Govt. , It is possible to reduce the number of isolated days, However, there is no scientific data yet to confirm that it acts like a respiratory virus that causes only mild symptoms. But making that decision with the delta variant still in circulation is risky, especially for those who have not yet received enough vaccines.

When, President of the Argentine Society of Virology, Lucia Guard, He did not accept the changes in the recommendations made by the CDC. “After 5 days of isolation, they recommend using Sinstrap only for a few days in close contact or with COVID-19. However, today people have to wear it properly all the time, even when being outside with others ”, He said. One of the reasons for intensifying the use of synstrap is that the Omigran variant may cause more asymptomatic events, but people are still contagious, Gualaro says. “We have to wait for the recommendations of the health authorities of each country. Because they may be different from those in the United States, ”he added.

For the doctor Martin Hodgeman, Argentina Society of Infectiology, “Short-term isolation in the United States is an economic activity, not an epidemic. Since close contacts are high at this time, they should recommend it if health workers are not available. If the situation in Argentina continues to grow, the same recommendation may be needed.

Romina Mavas, Epidemiologist and Helios Salute Clinic Coordinator said: “Argentina may be on the path to isolation recommendation as CDC has done. They will depend on genetic monitoring studies of variants and the size of each person’s vaccine.

