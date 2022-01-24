Coup in Burkina Faso: The military detains the president and several other ministers

President of Burkina Faso, Rochester Christian Cabore

President of Burkina Faso, Roche Kapoor, Has been He was arrested by the military in an open coup, The high command of this West African country’s army was confirmed to Efe today.

“They arrested him at his home and took him to a camp.” In Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, the source said he did not want to be named.

“President Kapoor, Speaker of Parliament and Ministers are effectively in the hands of the military.” In the Sangoule Lamizana camps in the capital, two other security sources said.

Arrests followed shortly thereafter This Sunday was a tense day for Burkina Faso, Firing on several army camps during riots demanding the upgrade of the armed forces.

According to the above source, Officers maintained it last nightWhen I heard gunshots near the Presidential Palace, Negotiations with the rebels seem to have failed.

The army stands in front of the state television headquarters RTP Y The rebels are expected to issue a statement throughout the day to express their intentionsLocal media have reported the news.

The arrest took place shortly thereafter Economic Community of the West African StatesHe (ECOWAS) said in a statement at midnight yesterday “Great concern” about Sunday riots, Asked “quietly” and urged the military to support “negotiations with the authorities.”

The report was then released The Burkina Faso government imposed a curfew last night following the riots.

Cabore government (President of Burkina Faso since late 2015) Thus seeking to control the situation in the country, After a day that began with fears of riots as a result of gunfire heard at dawn in several army camps.

Army of Burkina Faso



YouThis Sunday the administrator denied that it was a conspiracy attempt And, in a television interview, the Minister of Defense General Aim Bartholomew Simbore, Assured that “no public company” was “disturbed”.

Although the cause of the shooting has not been officially confirmed, Local media pointed out that the riot was demanding improvements from the government, Including additional means of combating jihadist terrorism (which usually targets Burkina Faso troops) and the resignation of top military and intelligence officials.

One of the centers The detention camp for military detainees detained for the coup attempt was affected In 2015, Gilbert Dientere (one of the strongest men in former President Blaise Campora) stands out among them.

During the day, there was People’s rallies in support of the military in the capital, Ouagadougou, in other incidents.

The headquarters of the ruling party, The People’s Movement for Progress (MPP).

The same month was already in Burkina Faso Fifteen arrests (Ten soldiers and five civilians) in connection with a plot attempt.

Struggles in Burkina Faso

Amid rumors of a coup, it was reported on Sunday that the president’s family had left the African country.

“According to our information, the family of President Roche Gabor has left Burkina Faso.” The LSI was reported via Twitter by the African media.

Last Saturday, the The country experienced a new day of unrecognized protests, It was convened by civil society groups to express great social dissatisfaction with the insecurity created by jihadi violence and the lack of decisions from the government in tackling this problem.

Jihadists often carry out attacks in Burkina Faso Al Qaeda may be a group affiliated with the terrorist organization And the Islamic State (IS) organization, especially in the northern Sahel region, but has expanded to neighboring areas and, since 2018, to the eastern parts of the country.

Insecurity has occurred The number of internally displaced persons is more than 1.5 million, According to data from the Burkina Faso government.

Violence in the country continues unabated despite military efforts; When two terrorist attacks took place in the cities of Inata and Phoebe in November last year, the bloodshed reached a critical stage. At least at first 53 people were killed, The majority of police officers. Another ten civilians and nine soldiers were killed in Foubé on November 22, and Islamist militants were blamed.

Nearly 12,000 people have been displaced by the violence in the two weeks of December, according to a UN report., Cabore tried to deal as much as he could with the crisis that has been brewing in his cabinet for the past few weeks, changing the entire government last month and appointing Lassina Gerbo as the country’s new prime minister.

In fact, in early January, Burkina Faso authorities arrested eight soldiers, Including a high-ranking general who allegedly conspired to “destabilize” the country’s institutions.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

