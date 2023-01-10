Constantine, the last king of Greece, died

Former Greek emperor Constantine dies aged 82 (EFE)

The Ex Ray of Greece, Constantine II, He is dead This Tuesday in Athens 82 yearsGreek public channel announced ERT. Constantine II remained in power until the re-establishment of the Republic in 1974. He is the brother of Queen Sofia of Spain, cousin of King Charles III of the United Kingdom, and godfather of Prince William.

According to ERTThe former sovereign “died of a stroke” after spending several days in hospital in Athens due to respiratory problems.

Constantino returned to the country 2013 After 46 years Deportation Together with his wife, Ana Maria, after the fall of the Junta de los Coronelles in 1974, it ended a short reign of seven years.

In recent days, Constantine was hospitalized in Ygeia condition was kept “soft”, according to close sources. Next to him is his wife And its Five sonsAs well as the Queen Emeritus Sofia And his other sister, Irene from Greece.

Constantine II spent his last days with his wife and five children, as well as Queen Emeritus Sophia and his other sister, Irene of Greece (REUTERS)

The former king’s health had deteriorated in recent years. In December 2021 He had to be hospitalized after being infected Ischemic crisis Again, a month later, after the contract Corona virus. Added to this Breathing problems Y the heart with whom he had already fought Decrease in your mobility That made it worse.

All this led him to leave the city Porto jelly In the Peloponnese Athens The hospital last spring and to be close to the doctors in charge of monitoring his health.

His last public appearances included walking down a central street in the Greek capital with Anna Maria and her sisters in October, as well as the wedding of his youngest son, Prince Philip of Greece, to Nina Florin.

Constantine II is crowned King of Greece Inside 1964 they 24 years. However, his tenure in this position has since been limited 1967 – not long after the “dictatorship of the colonels” was established in the country- he was forced. Run away from the country with his family. The political crises that the country went through were the trigger for its downfall. That’s when he settled down Roma Then inside London.

Constantine II was crowned king in 1964, the same year he married Anna Maria (REUTERS)

In 1974The military regime ruling the country was overthrown, followed by A Referendum Out of which 69.2% people chose to install it Third Hellenic Republic. In this way, Constantine became the last king of the country. However, Constantine never recognized this decision, a condition imposed by the Greek government on his return to the country.

In the following years, the former king visited Greece occasionally and always without public appearances as a guest on private yachts owned by Greek owners. Also, inside 1994 Socialist government Andreas Papandreou He and his family were stripped of their Greek nationality and his property confiscated

Finally, in 2014Sold his house in the English capital – valued at approx €11 million– and settled in Porto Zeli, a famous summer resort for many Greek shipowners. However, due to the delicate economic climate the country was passing through, his return went almost unnoticed.

With information from EFE and AFP

