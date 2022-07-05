Conmoción en EE.UU. for a mass shooting in Chicago during a parade of the Día de la Independencia

NEW YORK.— Por lo menos seis personas murieron y entre 24 y 31 resultaron heridos hoy en un Nuevo mass shooting in the United Statesin this case in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, cuando una persona abrió fuego desde un roofo contra el desfile que integraba las celebraciones por el 4 de julio. The police detained the principal suspect, a 22-year-old boy.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. (local time) in downtown Highland Park, a suburb north of Chicago, durante el parade del Día de la Independencia, que fue canceledado luego de que They will hear between 20 and 25 shots just 10 minutes after the start of the eventlo que provocó la huida en masa de cientos de personas, según testigos.

La Policía Estatal de Illinois announced the detención del principal sospechoso, que había sido qualified como un “tirador activo reportado”. Se trata de Robert E. Crimo III, de 22 años, que fue identificado como una persona de interes While they are investigating the facts, the official Lou Jogmen reports to the press.

North Chicago authorities saw him at a traffic stop. Su intento de captura condujo a una breve persecución policial cuando Crimo intentó huirantes de ser detenido en Lake Forest, Illinois, informó la CNN.

Durante una exhaustive búsqueda esta tarde, la policía dijo que crimeo era una persona “armada y muy peligrosa” y se aconsejó a la gente “no acercase” a él en caso de identificarlo. Se creía que iba conduciendo un Honda Fit silverado.

Robert (Bobby) E. Crimo III, 22 years old, was identified by the Chicago police as a person of interest for the Highland Park shooting during the 4th of July celebrations. Ciudad de Highland Park

Earlier, the authorities urged the people to stay in their house while patrolling the area.

At the moment, “16 people have been admitted to a hospital and confirmed the death of cinco individuos”, informed the City Council of Highland Park. “Estamos ante un incidente activo. Se recommenda buscar refugio”.

El medio local Chicago Sun Times Updated el número de personas hospitalizadas, que se elevó a 31and informed that el Hospital de Highland Park received 26 injuries and el Hospital de Evanston otros cinco, “The majority of people were treated by bullet wounds”, he detailed, although others were injured as a result of the escape during the parade.

Un ciudadano mexicano es parte de las seis víctimas fatales que dejó el rototeo, según informó Roberto Velascojefe de la unidad para América del Norte de la Cancillería mexicana, quien indicó que también dos de los heridos “son de origen mexicano”.

“Las fuerzas de seguridad están buscando al suspechoso. Se han recuperado pruebas de un arma de fuego. A large number of agents are already working and have secured a perimeter in the center of Highland Park”, indicated the municipal communique.

Los socorristas trabajan en la escena de un rototeo en un defile del 4 de julio de 2022 en Highland Park, Illinois. Jim Vondruska – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

The police and the bombers received the first notice of an active shooter at 10.15 hours. Upon arrival, the agents confirmed multiple victims and initiated cardiorespiratory resuscitation maneuvers with one of them.

“It seemed like a war zone”, relató un testigo a la radio local WBBM. “La gente lloraba, gritaba y nadie sabía lo que estaba pasando”.

Uno de los vídeos publicados en redes sociales shows a los spectadores sentados en la vereda tranquilamente, disfrutando de festivity, cuando alguien grata “¡disparos!”. At the instant, the members of one of the bands of the parade begin to run forward and the rest of the people run desperately.

“La violencia armada sin sentido es una epidemica nacional y no tiene cabida en ningún lugar, por lo que debemos seguir luchando para acabar con ella. The Department of Police of Chicago will be there for what the city of Highland Park needs”, published on Twitter the superintendent of the Police of Chicago, David O. Brown.

Brad SchneiderDemocratic representative for Illinois in the Lower House of Congress, was in this high-class city located on the shores of Lake Michigan when the shots rang out.

“Mi equipo de campaña y yo acababamos de reunirnos para el inicio del desfile cuando commenzo el rototeo”, he posted on his Twitter account after finding refuge. “Mis condolencias a la familias ya los seres queridos; mis oraciones por los heridos y por mi comunidad; y mi compromiso de hacer todo lo posible para que nuestros niños, nuestras ciudades y nuestras nación sean más seguros. ¡Ya es suficiente!”.

Agencias DPA, AFP y ANSA