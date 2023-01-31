Congress adjourned the session after approving a review to bring forward elections to 2023.

As there was no internal agreement between the benches regarding the conduct of the election, it was decided to adjourn the plenary session till next Tuesday.

The session will not resume this afternoon. Congressmen at home hoped for a consensus to advance this year’s elections; However, it was adjourned to 11 am tomorrow

Fujimorista Tania Ramírez is against her bench’s decision to advance elections to 2023. He believes Fuerza Popular has fallen into the left’s game.

When the full session was expected to resume at 4:00 pm, the House was empty. Benches are still searching for a consensus around early elections. The Congresswoman of the Magisterial Bloc, Frances Paredes, announced that she would vote early against the decision of her bench, which wanted to vote in favor of the Constituent Assembly.

What does this review mean ahead of the 2023 elections?

Last Friday’s full session of Congress fell short of the votes needed to bring forward general elections to October 2023 and reduce the mandate of the president and Congress in December. However, this decision should be reconsidered, which was discussed today and 65 votes in favor, 49 against and 6 abstentions. See also The mystery of the Statue of Liberty hidden in a field on the outskirts of Buenos Aires

In a document provided by Congressman Hernando Guerrera García, the new ruler will be sworn in on January 1, 2024, and his term will end on July 28, 2029, while members of parliament will begin on December 31, 2023, and end on July 26, 2029.

On Friday, 45 people voted in favor of the reform and 65 voted against it, so it did not reach the required 87 votes or the 66 required to be approved by referendum.

Guevara García’s (Popular Force) Constitutional Reform Act proposes to incorporate the fourth and fifth special transitional clauses into Peru’s political constitution.

In addition to curtailing the mandate of the President, Congress and the Andean Parliament, “the Congress of the Republic, with the technical assistance of the institutions that create the electoral system, prepares and approves the applicable electoral procedure regulations. 2023 general elections.”