Confounding Prophecies of Famous Sir Baba Vanga for 2023

Vangelia KushterovaPopularly known as “Baba Vanga”, A woman of Bulgarian origin, who became very popular with him Predictions about future events. He passed away in 1996 at the age of 85 and left a legacy to humanity. A list of predictions extending to the year 5079.

The interesting thing about his predictions is that they are related to events known all over the world The sudden death of Diana, Princess of Wales, The attacks in New York on September 11, 2001The Chernobyl nuclear accident and the fall of the Soviet Union.

The end of the Soviet Union and the attack on the Twin Towers were two of Baba Vanga’s visions

Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2023 are not optimistic. As predicted, the next year will be the scene of several humanitarian and environmental crises that threaten the survival of human beings.

One of the most likely, taking into account the current situation in Eastern Europe due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, It would involve the use of biological weapons. And the Russian president said there is a fear in the world of a nerve agent. Vladimir PutinWill be ready to use to win the battle.

“A major country will conduct biological weapons research on the population, which will lead to the death of millions of human beings,” he predicted.

Another of the predictions, perhaps more worrying, There is a possibility of a nuclear accident by one force towards another country.. More specifically, it is believed to be on Ukrainian territory by Russia. It could be worse than Chernobyl.

Finally, he also predicted it There will be a strong solar storm that will negatively affect the planet’s satellite communication systems, which would practically cut off the world. It is expected to happen on April 23, 2023.

Baba Vanga assured us that we hear voices from another dimension

my father He became known internationally for his useful predictions and earned respect in places like Russia and Western Europe. The seer was born in Strumica, Macedonia, and due to the early death of his mother, he was raised with the help of neighbors. As he described many years ago, A Cyclone He lifted her into the air and threw her in a field 400 meters away. The villagers found her His eyes are covered with sand and dustIt produced Blindness.

According to his loyal fans, Had the ability to communicate with the dead And thanks to invisible beings with visions of the future for informing him about people and their lives. Before his death, he saw a universal oracle about what will happen in the world until the year 5079, according to him, there will be no more life on this planet.

At the end of 2021 some predictions for 2022 became known, one of them A war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, which later turned out to be true. But this is not his only omen The clairvoyant affirmed that major cities would face devastating droughts A drastic increase in temperature and, currently, one of the continents most affected by this problem is Europe

It is worth noting that in 1989, he predicted one of the most difficult moments in world history. On September 11, 2001, two planes hit the Twin Towers. “Two metal birds clash against American brothers, and wolves howl from the bushes. The blood of the innocent will flow in rivers”, he said then.

Weather (Colombia)