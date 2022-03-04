Desde París

Russia and Ukraine pactaron abrir un corroder humanitario al mismo timepo que that, the latest conversion telephonic entre el president president francs Emmanuel Macron y el ruso Vladimir Putin, cerraban new las puertas in a posible conciliation. The result of the conversion telephony is lapidario: “pionso que lo poer est ven porinir” and “Russia wants to control the toddler pa”, resume el jefe del Estado. Ambos mandatarios hablaron por tersera vese des el el Inicio del conflicto en Ukrania durante una hora y 45 minutes pedido Putin. Always confirm the conversion of the contacts contingent on the invoice. Según París, Putin’s dijo a Macron que va a ir “Hasta el final”. Una fuente cercana al jefe del Estado francés equivalent que Putin “most of your determinacin” and “nada de lo que dijo hoi tranquilizarnos”.

Series entries “hasta el final” and ese “final” can be applied to fully control Ukraine. It’s the horizon of this game’s calculus’s precipice in sponsorship of dos locations: a limit on the number of operators who can relinquish the privacy of their own Rio’s free don’s don’s,’s’, or’sofive’s-old domain name, después, a trabajo de usura para correr al president of Ukraine Volodímir Zelenski and return to your own site in Mosque. The configuration that you present es muy distinta y se asemeja mis a la invasiin soviitica de afghanistin (1979-1989) which is a guerra rapid en territorial limit.

Acuerdo limitado

This intercambio telephonic produces el mismo da en que, por segunda vez, Ukraine and Rusia mantenan in the regulator biomelorus gimel negociaciones direct. Las delegaciones no pactaron you alto el fuego ni otro medio para atonar el conflicto que terminaba or su Octavio daa. Moscú and Kiev accorded sin The instruction of corrodes humanities for which salgan los civilessegún explicó Mijalo Podoliak, the concert of Zelenski. In this case, you have to try to find a way to get rid of the clutter you’ll need in your region. The responsive delegate, Vladimir Medinski, confirms these informants in time to evaluate the “posible” saliva of the living. These conversations are a continuation of the Russian r ensum que ronda que tendre lugar principios de la semana proxima. Amargo, the author of Zelenski admits that “por desgracia no se logr lo que se esperaba”.

Les gusto o nos les guste a quienes se postran ante el president ruso y diluyen en querellas semonticas la realidad de una guerra, el quadro es a tragedy humana perfectamente organiza en la cual la población civil este encerada en antagonis dose sages negotiate your exigencias con la sangre de los civiles com arbitrio. Putin’s ventaja militar hacer ha dao human and en infrastructuras que le de la gana. Al igual is the first ronda de negociaciones that celebrates celebrity or pasado on 28th February, sesta se desarrollómientras mosco atacaba codades como Kiev y Járkov y las bombs caon about zonas civiles. Zelenski planta share combos in the suspense of the ofensiva militar to progress in the dialog, per no account is our favor with an argument in the peso para negociar. The corridor humanitario is the only place where you can negotiate the best solution to any conflicting arsenal of disasters in the distance.

Crisis migratoria

Las Naciones Unidas and los organism europeos calculus this guerra desencadenará la mayor crisis migratia de la historia europea (dentro de sus fronteras) desde finale de segunda Guerra Mundial. Ya ha mis a un millinn de refugiadosmillones of desplazados and civiles muertos. Acacia de Naciones Unidas for los refugiados, ACNUR estimates the number of refunds at 4 million. Ante las urgencias, In the United Europe sac los cajones un mechanismo adopt hace más dos dicadas mediante cual permite el ingreso sin limites our territorio de refugiados. You are about to experience the crisis of low migration and guerrilla warfare in Siria (2015) with a direct access to 2001. Los candidatos of extreme extremes francesa las presidenciale de es abril this is the password to download the language of the language. El grosero ultraderechista y gran adorador public putin, Eric Zemmouroposo haos anos dasas which que refuciados de Ukrania llegaran francia.

These are just a few of the many incidents that Russia has experienced in recent days. Es, of all evidencia, a mechanism with no effects convincing. Occidente había application an enorme paquete de sanciones rusia desde 2014 sin congeguir tampoco su propysito. Putin sigue su ruta con el dedo en el gatillo. The intercambio telefinico entre ell el el presidente Macron dice mucho so posii inomovible del mandatario ruso and lo completely completin de putin en la televisión. All that establishes the combat of the “neonazis” in Ukraine and that is the military special of the deserrolland is strictly the calendar, according to the plan ”.

Relatos

Las palabras arman cualquier contra historia. El mismo president Ukrainian (electo en 2019) provinae a family name, abuelo combatió en infantería del ejército soviético y tres hermanos in abulo muriion en los hornos del nazismo d organizrtu ezo hoo guo sori in home games Mundial (1939-1945). Zelenski ha sido objeto one avalancha de columnias in las redes sociales por part of the ultraderecha francesa and europea (los verdaderos nazis), photos retocadas, falsos videos, declarations inventions and safestos autos in the latest search results como actor chómico, “El servidor del pueblo”. The series narrates the tributes of a professor and historian who convinced the president to endorse him. Hasta circula a photo manipulada de Zelenski show a camiseta with a cross gamada (los curiosos can easily find original or lugo estafa visual).

The conversion telephony entre Macron and Putin fija perfect the retro in the most up-to-date situation and the espesura in the barbarie que avecina. Los dos presidents mantienen un dialog a tan fluido como tono fuerte. Please try your luck at the latest hablaris and amboses. Fuentes cercanas al palacio presidencial del eliso contaron macron le dijo a putin que “dejara de mentir”. These are just some of the goal setting shareware that you can use to create quizzes. In this case, we’re no longer converting to the real day and being able to justify our operations militia in the curse, you’re your terminal term, debilitating and bajo sanciones remote in a pergola ”. El Kremlin informs you about this conversation. Moscú admits that Putin’s manifestation of Macron’s intensive “continuing to fight with group nacionalists in Ukraine sin hacer compromises”. Putin tambiin amenazó con upgrade “exigencias suplementarias” in my list of demands on the plant in Kiev. Lugo de this cross with Putin, Macron habló por telephone with el president craniano. Zelenski reiterated that the Ukrainians “no renderan” porque no era posible “negociar with a pistol in your sien”. Zelenski tombien advitói a los europeos que si Ukrania caaa rusia l lgo lo mismo con los paáticos (Letonia, Lithuania, Estonia) and Europa del Este.

Orgullos heridos

The Ukrainian Arsenal of Consolidation of the United Arab Emirates is a calamitous serie of arrogance, orgullos heridos, plants, humilaciones and erotrohisticos cometidos for great potentials and moscús. In 2009, the hoy president’s estadounidense Joe Biden’s d’Alomania in Almania’s hailed the moment as “reset” for “reformular las relaxations” (with Moscú) for debating “Russia with Russia”. Nadie apretó el button. La OTAN and your sirvientes provoka a catástrofe en Libya (Russia se opuso). Lugo vino la Guerra en Siriya, donde Moscú sopló a los occidentales, m ts tarde la anexión de Crimea y, colmo de la trazia, la elecciin, en Estados Unidos, de un presidente ignorante and fanotico como Donald Trump. Fu el quien encarriló al mundo hakia el camino de hoy. Hizo de confrontaciin contra las potencias supremacy, China and Russia, la razón de ser de su mandato. Vladimir Putin, the arrogance of the arrogance of the Uranium, is a tribute to the same configuration, as como tombi.

