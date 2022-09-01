Conflict Russia – Ukraine, minute by minute | When the IAEA visited Zaporizhia, a nuclear reactor was shut down due to an explosion

Polish warplanes began patrolling Slovak airspace

Polish Air Force planes will patrol Slovak airspace from this Thursday until the end of 2023, Warsaw announced today.

In an official statement, Pawel Soloch, head of the Polish National Defense Office, announced the start of the mission, which will be carried out on a rotational basis by two F-16 or two Mig-29 aircraft with a crew of ten. Players.

Under an agreement announced Saturday during a military air show at the Malaki base near Bratislava, Poland and the Czech Republic will support Slovakia by protecting its airspace until its armed forces receive 14 F-16S from the United States.

The deployment has similar objectives to that of the Baltic states, where a friendly military air group has been established to monitor Russian violations of NATO airspace and monitor the development of the war in Ukraine.