Conflict Russia – Ukraine, minute by minute | UN to launch a new mediation with Turkey’s participation

Russian security services arrested members of an Islamist group in Crimea

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, formerly KGB) announced on Wednesday the arrest of six members of the terrorist group in the annexed Crimean peninsula.

“Thanks to the coordinated actions of FSB agents in Zhankoy and Yalta, the conspiracy unit of a terrorist organization consisting of six people was neutralized,” the official note quoted by the Interfax agency said.

The statement also said they were members of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami, a banned organization in Russia.

According to the FSB, the prisoners, led by “Ukrainian emissaries”, carried out activities aimed at spreading terrorist ideology on Russian territory.

“During the conspiratorial meetings they also recruited Muslims from Russia into their ranks,” the note added, which did not link them to the previous day’s attack in Zhankoy, where a Russian military weapons depot was blown up.

This Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry for the first time acknowledged sabotage against a Russian military depot in Crimea without naming its authors.