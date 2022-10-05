Conflict Russia – Ukraine, minute by minute | Putin finalized the process of uniting the four regions of Ukraine

Russia expels the incumbents of Lithuania

In response to the same move by Vilnius, Russia today announced that Lithuanian official Virginija Ambrasien must leave the country within five days.

The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that it called Ambrasin today to make the announcement.

Moscow protested the “unjustified” ouster of Sergei Ryabokhon, Russia’s charge d’affaires in Lithuania, and condemned the “unfriendly course” taken by Vilnius towards the “total collapse of bilateral relations, including humanitarian relations”.

That is why Russia will freeze the activities of the cultural center of the Lithuanian embassy in Moscow, the State Department explained.

Russian diplomacy reserves the right to take further measures, depending on Vilnius’ other hostile actions towards Umbrasiene.