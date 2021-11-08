Compre Vieja Volcano: Fifty Days Activity | On the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, there is no indication that it will stop in the short term.

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma has been active for 50 days today, with no data on a short-term completion. The natural disaster, which began on September 19, is already forcing more than 7,000 residents to evacuate nearby areas, with more than 2,000 directly affected by having their habitat within the perimeter of the volcano.

Of those with homes in the erupted area, 1,576 were residents of Los Lanos de Aridon, 391 from El Paso and 122 from the municipality of Dassault. According to the latest update of the Copernican Observatory carried out on Saturday afternoon, the lava covers a total area of ​​992.4 hectares and has so far damaged or destroyed 2,719 buildings and infrastructure.

For its part, of the 2,719 infrastructures damaged by volcanic eruptions, 2,587 were destroyed and 132 were damaged, while for roads, 73.4 km of roads were destroyed and 3.3 km were likely to be damaged.

Air quality this weekend has been particularly unfavorable in municipalities close to the volcano – El Paso, Funcoliante, Dijarafe and Los Lanos de Ariden-. However, according to a recent report by the Directorate General of Defense (DSN) released this morning, the weather continues to be favorable for maritime and aviation operations.

As for earthquakes, the “seismic swell” is still active south of Cambrai Viza, where earthquakes often occur at depths of 10 to 15 kilometers. However, the eruption process continues and the volcano moves northwest without affecting new surfaces.

Finally, the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Bevolka) does not consider the data to indicate that the end of the volcanic eruption will occur in the short term, considering the magnitude of the earthquake is 4.5 to 36. Kilometers late Saturday.