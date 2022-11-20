Clashes began between Marcelo Dinelli and Tri

Marcelo Dinelli He’s always been shown to be a very family person, so it’s no surprise that he takes advantage of practically any opportunity to spend time with his family.

Host of “Sing With Me Now”. He took a leave of absence from the helm of the event to see nothing less than the World Cup. Marcelo Dinelli He didn’t go to Qatar alone, but with his son Lolo, friends and his cousin Luciano “El Tirri”.

Yes right Marcelo Dinelli And his blood cousins ​​seem like brothers, because of the trust and affection they feel for each other, which doesn’t mean they sometimes have disagreements.

Relatives are staying at the same luxury hotel in DohaHowever, apparently, in separate rooms.

Marcelo questioned his cousin about his particular choice of wardrobe.

Figure of El Trace I will be responsible for the food. Through social networks, she showed herself shopping at the supermarket And he took the opportunity to show his bitter disagreement with Mimi’s boyfriend over the menu.

First of all, I didn’t want to eat a mouthful of the exquisite puree with octopus served at the “El Tirri” restaurant. Later, he doesn’t want to have dinner with Guillermina Valdez’s ex’s homemade pizzas.This ended up disturbing the latter.

They are like children

Of course, Marcelo Dinelli He wasn’t really mad at his cousin, but he didn’t miss an opportunity to make him look bad in front of his millions of followers.

In the first pictures Tri showed off, she teased the combination of her chosen outfits, and true to her style, she couldn’t help but draw attention to her wardrobe.