November 20, 2022

East Valley Times

Complete News World

Clashes began between Marcelo Dinelli and Tri

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

Marcelo Dinelli He’s always been shown to be a very family person, so it’s no surprise that he takes advantage of practically any opportunity to spend time with his family.

Host of “Sing With Me Now”. He took a leave of absence from the helm of the event to see nothing less than the World Cup. Marcelo Dinelli He didn’t go to Qatar alone, but with his son Lolo, friends and his cousin Luciano “El Tirri”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

7 min read

The most condemned World Cup in history begins: Sarkozy, Platini and the dark deal of money and power | Negotiators in France to bring the trophy to Qatar

18 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

He moved the floorboards of his house and discovered an unexpected “treasure” from the 19th century.

1 day ago Arzu
3 min read

After the Ukrainian military advance in Kherson, Russia decided to strengthen its positions in Crimea

2 days ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Clashes began between Marcelo Dinelli and Tri

1 hour ago Arzu
7 min read

The most condemned World Cup in history begins: Sarkozy, Platini and the dark deal of money and power | Negotiators in France to bring the trophy to Qatar

18 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

He moved the floorboards of his house and discovered an unexpected “treasure” from the 19th century.

1 day ago Arzu
3 min read

After the Ukrainian military advance in Kherson, Russia decided to strengthen its positions in Crimea

2 days ago Arzu