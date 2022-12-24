Christmas Jackpot 2022: Which number came first and all draw results and prizes

In Buenos Aires, the Christmas Gordo will be raffled on December 26 with a $100 million jackpot. An extraordinary drawing will be held in Santa Fe County on the same day, awarding more than $1,000,000 in prizes. For Córdoba, the draw will take place on December 28, and an additional $431,000,000 will be distributed.

The Extraordinary Christmas Draw of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires began at 9:00 p.m. Night of December 23 and winning numbers were:

In the Province of Buenos Aires, $234,720,000 was awarded to be distributed among the winners., with a $115 million jackpot. Results and approaches up to level 5 are rewarded.

The amounts for each of these prizes will be as follows:

The first Christmas raffle was held on December 18, 1812 in Cadiz, Spain. Its purpose was to raise funds for the War of Independence and to drive the French out of the country. The winning number at the time was 03604 and he was awarded 8,000 pesetas, which would be less than 50 euros today. This tradition has been maintained for many years and started to be done in different parts of the world including our country.

Ticket prices are higher than other sweepstakes because the prize money is higher than other games.

In the province of Buenos Aires, the value of the whole bill is $5,500 and the tenth is $550. Buenos Aires, on the other hand, costs $5,000 in total and $500 per fraction.

Buy Christmas Raffle Tickets, Interested parties should approach an authorized lottery agency.

Those interested in taking part in the unusual Christmas draw should visit their nearest lottery agency to purchase. Ticket, which can be full or partial. There you have to make a choice No. between 000000 and 99,999.

In the province of Buenos Aires, the Christmas Gordo draw will take place on Friday 23 December. The total prize pool for this extraordinary draw is $234,720,000, the largest $115 million. For its part, a $100 million jackpot will be up for grabs on December 26 in Buenos Aires. An extraordinary draw will be held on the same day Santa Fe County offers over $1,000,000 in prizes. In Córdoba, $431,000,000 more will be distributed Among the prizes from the draw held on 28th December.

The arrival of the end of year festivities means for many the raffle for the popular Christmas Jackpot. In this version, it gives the first prize $115.000.000This is part of it $234,720,000 will be distributed by the Buenos Aires Lottery. The structure of this traditional game He made an appointment for this December 23 at 9:00 PM..

